Italy’s antitrust fines Google, Apple for commercial use of data

By Syndicated Content
95.5 FM WIFC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROME (Reuters) – Italy’s antitrust regulator has fined Alphabet’s Google and iPhone maker Apple 10 million euros ($11.23 million) each for “aggressive practices” linked to the commercial use of...

Ars Technica

Thousands of AT&T customers in the US infected by new data-stealing malware

Thousands of networking devices belonging to AT&T Internet subscribers in the US have been infected with newly discovered malware that allows the devices to be used in denial-of-service attacks and attacks on internal networks, researchers said on Tuesday. The device model under attack is the EdgeMarc Enterprise Session Border Controller,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
95.5 FM WIFC

Google to ban political advertising ahead of Philippine election

MANILA (Reuters) – Alphabet Inc’s Google said on Wednesday it will ban political advertising on its platform in the run-up to Philippine elections in May next year to choose a successor to President Rodrigo Duterte. The move comes amid pressure on social media platforms over their handling of political advertising...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
95.5 FM WIFC

Match Group to pay over $400 million to settle Tinder valuation case

(Reuters) – Match Group Inc said on Wednesday it would pay Tinder founders $441 million to settle a case in which the dating app’s executives claimed the company undervalued it to avoid paying billions of dollars. The lawsuit had stated that IAC/InterActiveCorp and its subsidiary, Match, deliberately prevented the plaintiffs...
BUSINESS
95.5 FM WIFC

China to ban loophole used by tech firms for foreign IPOs – Bloomberg News

(Reuters) – China is planning to ban companies from going public on foreign stock markets through variable interest entities, closing a loophole used by the country’s tech industry to raise capital from overseas investors, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. (Reporting by Sneha Bhowmik in...
ECONOMY
#Italy#Antitrust#Reuters#Alphabet
95.5 FM WIFC

Facebook risks meta flop, metaverse developers say

LONDON (Reuters) -Facebook risks missing the point of metaverse – and a coming shift in consumers’ behaviour – if it fails to permit digital ownership, according to some of the virtual world’s pioneers. The social media giant made waves last month by changing its name to Meta Platforms and announcing...
INTERNET
The Independent

Best iPad deals for December 2021: Cheapest prices on Apple’s tablets

High-end laptops are notoriously expensive, so a tablet can be a great alternative. They boast a whole host of benefits, including being extremely lightweight, having a myriad of apps available and often boasting performance that matches that of a computer.But some tablets are inevitably more expensive, particularly models from coveted brands. Case in point: Apple’s iPads. Apple’s first tablet, which launched in 2010, arguably led the way in terms of creating a portable device that could stream television and double up as a laptop.They’ve managed to become one of the most popular tablets regardless, but their eye-watering price tag is...
TECHNOLOGY
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Google
Cheddar News

UK Block of Meta's Giphy Deal Could Signal Future Acquisition Difficulties for Big Tech

The Competition and Markets Authority in the UK moved to block Facebook parent company Meta from acquiring the image sharing platform Giphy after saying advertisers and consumers would be adversely impacted. Hatem Dhiab, managing partner at Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment, joined Cheddar to break down the decision and noted that the CMA's order could also halt other big tech firms from making similar purchases in the future. "I think this is going to be true for Facebook, it's going to happen for other big tech companies — Amazon, perhaps Google, so it's interesting that the UK is starting this wave," he said.
BUSINESS
CNET

Apple Watch 8 rumors: Health features, design changes and more

Apple has announced a new version of its popular Apple Watch every year since the launch of the original. So there's a good chance the company is already working on a follow-up to the Apple Watch Series 7 even though we're months away from a launch. This year's Apple-made digital timepiece didn't receive many significant changes apart from an enlarged screen, faster charging and improved durability. That means the company might be paving the way for a more pronounced revamp in the next-gen Apple Watch, especially in the health department -- and especially in light of the prolonged reality of the COVID-19 pandemic.
ELECTRONICS
95.5 FM WIFC

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey expected to step down – CNBC

(Reuters) – Twitter Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey expected to step down, CNBC reported https://cnb.cx/3pbZGzW on Monday, citing sources. Shares of the microblogging platform surged 10% in premarket trading. Twitter was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)
BUSINESS
inputmag.com

What would it take for Amazon to actually be a decent company?

Last year, it was estimated that Amazon would account for 42 cents of every $1 spent during the holiday period. Its Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales hit record highs in 2020, with $4.8 billion of goods sold over a single long weekend. That’s $50 million of merchandise moved every hour.
BUSINESS
9to5Mac

Apple has been fined $11M for misuse of customer data in Italy

Apple has been fined €10M ($11.3M) in Italy for what competition authorities say is the misuse of customer data. Google has been fined the same amount for the same thing. It follows a $225M fine in the same country earlier this week for price fixing between Apple and Amazon …
BUSINESS
bleepingcomputer.com

Google, Apple fined by Italian authority for aggressive data collection

Italy's competition authority (Autorita Garante della Concorrenza e del Mercato) has announced a fine of 10 million Euros ($11.3 million) against Google and Apple. The companies were fined due to violations of the Consumer Code involving lack of information on how personal data is used and aggressive consumer data acquisition practices for commercial purposes.
BUSINESS
techstartups.com

Google, Apple fined $11.2 million each for failure to disclose how they collect and use users’ data

Early this week, Italy’s antitrust regulator fined Amazon and Apple a total of more than 200 million euros ($225 million) for alleged anti-competitive cooperation in the sale of Apple and Beats products. The Italian watchdog said the contractual provisions of a 2018 agreement between the companies were set up in such a way that only selected resellers were allowed to sell the two products on Amazon.
BUSINESS
xda-developers

Amazon and Apple have been fined $225 million in the latest antitrust case

Apple has been dealing with antitrust lawsuits for a while now, and the latest is from Italy’s antitrust authority. The watchdog has fined Amazon and Apple $225 million for kicking out select Apple product resellers from Amazon’s platform. The agreement between the two tech giants goes back to 2018. It has forced certain retailers to stop using amazon.it to sell Apple and Beats devices. The watchdog stated that this is a violation of the European Union rules that’s affecting the pricing competition.
BUSINESS

