UFC

George Tokkos Looking To Get Last Win Before UFC, At Fury FC 55

By Chris De Santiago
mymmanews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnytime, anywhere. This is the mindset of one George Tokkos. The light heavyweight prospect made a good first impression on Dana White at Fury FC 53 earlier this month. After the opening bell, he would put his opponent to sleep within minutes with a d’arce choke. A statement was made, but...

mymmanews.com

HollywoodLife

Floyd Mayweather, 44, & Model GF, 24, Sit Courtside At Lakers Game For Date Night

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is back with his ex girlfriend Gallienne Nabila, and the couple were spotted enjoying a date night in Los Angeles at a Lakers game. Floyd Mayweather proved his rekindled romance with model girlfriend Gallienne Nabila was going strong when the pair sat courtside at the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers game on November 2. The boxer, 44, put his unique fashion sense on display in a black sweater featuring a white graphic print, along with ripped black jeans and black leather boots. His on again/off again girlfriend Gallienne, 24, stunned in a black, scoop-neck long sleeved top along with tight leather pants and strappy gold pumps. She accessorized her fit with gold necklaces and rings, as she styled her raven tresses in loose waves.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dexerto.com

Jake Paul claims UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman would be “light work”

After being linked to a fight against UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman multiple times, Jake Paul claims the number one pound-for-pound fighter would be “light work” for him. Kamaru Usman called out Jake Paul all the way back in April 2021. Paul accepted the ‘challenge.’ However, Usman decided he didn’t...
UFC
boxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Boxer Brutally Knocks Former UFC Champion Out On His Feet

Former heavyweight title challenger Kubrat Pulev recorded a big win this weekend in maybe an unexpected way. In what was mostly boxing rules he took on former UFC (the sport of mixed martials arts) champion Frank Mir. The Bulgarian showed class perhaps in the Thanksgiving Holiday spirit to not follow...
UFC
worldboxingnews.net

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather gets mobbed in Mexico City

This week, Floyd Mayweather hit Mexico for the World Boxing Council Convention and got mobbed by a swarm of fans as he arrived. The five-weight world champion and all-around boxing legend got hit with a wave of love from the Mexico City faithful, known fanatics of the sport. Mayweather, who...
COMBAT SPORTS
worldboxingnews.net

‘Eight wins from Floyd Mayweather 50-0 mark, avoided star closes on title’

Gilberto Ramirez stands just eight wins from the exceptional Floyd Mayweather record of 50-0, but the dangerous Mexican can’t land a world title fight. “Zurdo” is on the path to greatness. That’s if he can land the correct opponents. However, it’s not that easy. Now, he’s frustrated by light-heavyweight ruler Dmitry Bivol’s silence.
COMBAT SPORTS
boxingnewsandviews.com

Boxing Beauty Grabs Attention At Lopez vs Kambosos

The Teofimo Lopez vs George Kambosos Jr. fight for much of 2021 went into utter oblivion. Rescheduled date after rescheduled date due to the world situation. That said — pragmatically looking at it all in all — now the dust has settled — with a sense of measure in what transpired in the end — it was worth the wait and patience.
COMBAT SPORTS
CinemaBlend

The WWE Is Facing Criticism From Fans (And Even Former Superstars) For Using Fired Wrestlers In Storylines

When it comes to the WWE, it’s hard to find just about anything that’s off-limits. The organization has worked some pretty questionable storylines over the years, though the latest could be one of its worst in recent memory. The latest Monday Night Raw featured an exchange between Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan, whose feud has now implied Becky Lynch is responsible for the slew of firings of WWE Superstars over the past year. Now, the company is facing criticism from fans and even former Superstars who feel the storyline is insensitive at best.
WWE
Boxing Insider

Floyd Mayweather: “The Top Fighter In Boxing Right Now Is Terence Crawford, He Reminds Me Of A Young Floyd Mayweather”

Though he hasn’t officially fought in roughly five years, Floyd Mayweather still pays close attention to the current group of fighters. During his prime, Mayweather found his name at the very top of virtually every pound for pound list. As the newly inducted Hall of Famer gazes upon every weight class and every current world champion, he believes he knows who has usurped him as the best fighter in the world.
COMBAT SPORTS
wrestlinginc.com

Recent WWE Agent Returning To In-Ring Action

Former multi-time WWE Tag Team Champion Scotty 2 Hotty is quickly moving on to his next business venture after departing from WWE as a coach and producer earlier this month. As seen in the Facebook post below, Scotty 2 Hotty is set to make his in-ring return on February 18, 2022, for ISPW Valentine’s Vengeance event. The pro wrestling veteran last competed in the ring back in 2016 at Wrestling Revolver’s The Debut show, which featured a main event of Rhino vs. Cameron Grimes (billed as Trevor Lee at the time).
WWE
USA Today

Taila Santos looks to capitalize on momentum of recent win in return vs. Joanne Wood at UFC Fight Night 198

LAS VEGAS – Taila Santos is catching speed in the UFC women’s flyweight division. The Brazilian is on a three-fight winning streak and looks to make it four in a row this Saturday at UFC Fight Night 198 when she takes on Joanne Wood in the main card of the event. Santos (18-1 MMA, 3-1 UFC) last fought in September where she defeated Wood’s teammate Roxanne Modafferi.
UFC
ClutchPoints

UFC star Conor McGregor is horrifically jacked

2021 wasn’t the greatest year in terms of fighting for Conor McGregor, getting knocked out by Dustin Poirier in January then breaking his leg against his UFC rival in July. However, the Irishman is on the mend now and according to his coach, looking more jacked than ever. Via The...
UFC
MMA Fighting

UFC Vegas 43 preview show ft. Andrea Lee: Does Miesha Tate get title shot with main event win?

Is just getting a win enough for Miesha Tate at UFC Vegas 43 to get back to a title fight — and a chance to potentially exact revenge on Amanda Nunes?. The former bantamweight champion takes on Ketlen Vieira in Saturday’s main event at the APEX and looks to improve to 2-0 since her return from a long layoff from the sport. That matchup, along with the co-main event between Michael Chiesa and Sean Brady, and more are discussed with MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, E. Casey Leydon, along with a special guest: UFC flyweight contender Andrea Lee.
UFC
mmanews.com

Ketlen Vieira Looked Up To Miesha Tate Leading Up To UFC Vegas 43 Win

UFC bantamweight contender Ketlen Vieira used Miesha Tate as an inspiration leading up to her biggest win against her at UFC Vegas 43. It was a bit of a coming-out party for Vieira, who needed a signature win over an opponent like Tate to get back on track in the bantamweight division. She battered and bloodied Tate on the feet late in the fight to secure a unanimous decision victory.
UFC

