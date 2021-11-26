4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $501,000

This Immaculate, well maintained home sits on over an acre of land and comes with a large shop. The main level has 2 primary bedrooms with walk in closets and bathrooms with jetted tubs and walk in showers. One bedroom comes with its own sitting room or could be a 6th bedroom with shared bathroom. A room on the main level can be used as a bedroom or office/study. The gourmet kitchen has a double oven and plenty of counter space for cooking This home has a breakfast nook near the kitchen and a formal dining room. The basement has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, a full kitchen and washer dryer hook-ups. It also has an independent walk out entrance/exit. There are two tankless water heaters, 2 furnaces and two central a/c units, controlled by separate thermostats, one on each level. You will have plenty of parking in the attached 3 car garage, large driveway or 2000 sq. ft. shop. The shop has a 12 ft. wide by 14 ft. tall door for RV parking and plenty of work space. The property has been professionally landscaped front and back with a sprinkler system, lawn, trees, shrubs and a fountain. The back yard is fenced and has plenty of room for entertaining on the large covered patio.

ELKO, NV ・ 7 HOURS AGO