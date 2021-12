The first of 14 hour-long specials/movies from South Park, this one titled South Park: Post COVID, premiered on Paramount+ today (something immediately ridiculed by the show itself with a title card denoting it as a Paramount+ movie that is "not a movie, it's a made for TV movie.") and with it came a surprising look into the future of South Park. Set decades in the future, in a world after the COVID-19 pandemic has ended, the special sees the main four kids of the series as adults reuniting for the first time in years. For those curious in what happens we'll recap some of it below along with the biggest revelations about the character's future. Full spoilers for South Park: Post Covid below!

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO