Please Enable JavaScript

Public Safety

Green Industry Pros
 5 days ago

www.greenindustrypros.com

Telegraph

The drug gang so rich they had Sundays off

A Charlie's Angels-style gang of glamorous Brazilian drug couriers who delivered narcotics across London on mopeds have been jailed after police dismantled their operation. Controlled and recruited by the only man in the organisation, the female gang members supplied drugs on a vast scale, making almost £100,000 profit every month.
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

Leaked Video Shows Russian Inmates Raped, Tortured On 'Conveyor Belt Of Torture'

A new leaked video of a Russian jail in the Saratov region showed at least five inmates being abused and raped inside a “torture chamber.”. The footage showed the inmates being urinated on and raped by male prisoners in OT-B-1, a prison hospital in the Saratov region dubbed as Russia’s “conveyor belt of torture,” according to prisoner rights group Gulagu.net.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘My daughter is just as important as Gabby Petito’: A frantic call and a missing teen, the search for Lateche Norris

The last time Cheryl Walker spoke to her daughter, on 5 November, she told 19-year-old Lateche she loved her.“I love you more,” Lateche answered.Those were the last words Ms Walker, from Indiana, heard her daughter speak before she disappeared.Now Ms Walker and her husband – Lateche’s stepfather – have flown to California to look for the aspiring tattoo artist, a beautiful young woman described by her mother as “my sunshine ... this bright ball of energy.”They’ve been in San Diego for nearly a week; Lateche’s father came too but had to return to Indiana.Ms Walker’s voice breaks when she talks...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Examiner

The media blackout of the Waukesha attack is intentional

A little more than a week ago, a deranged criminal intentionally drove his SUV through a crowd at the Waukesha Christmas Parade, killing six people and injuring dozens. Eight children are still in the hospital. The national media don’t seem to care. Local news outlets are tracking the health status...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Investigation launched after German doctor administers 20,000 home-made Covid ‘vaccines’

German state prosecutors have launched a criminal investigation into a controversial physician and entrepreneur after he inoculated 20,000 people with a homemade Covid vaccine.Winfried Stöcker, a 74-year-old billionaire and owner of Lübeck airport, where the shots were administered, faces charges of violating Germany’s medicines laws, along with the managing director of the airport and two other retired physicians, aged 80 and 81, according to a report on the NDR news station. He could also face further charges for running an unlicensed vaccination campaign, after a police raid on Saturday shut down the illegal operation.Stöcker has become a legendary maverick among...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NewsBreak
Public Safety
everythinglubbock.com

Chad Read shooting: The facts and the fallout

LUBBOCK, Texas — After weeks of questions and controversy, West Texans witnessed what they have been wondering. What happened when Kyle Carruth fatally shot Chad Read on November 5?. If you ask the Read family, it was murder. To Carruth’s attorney, it was self-defense. Both parties shared videos with us...
LUBBOCK, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Social Media Weighs in on Brutal Shooting Video

LUBBOCK, TX – The graphic video released by the wife of Chad Read on Monday has gone viral across social media. The main issue users are arguing over is whether this was in self-defense or murder. As previously reported, an affair involving the current husband of a Texas district judge ended with the shooting of Chad Read, of Lubbock, earlier last month. The now widowed wife of Read released the footage of the shooting on Nov. 24. Despite the video being released, the shooter, Kyle Carruth, of Lubbock, has still not been charged with anything. The social media world has blown up with cries…
LUBBOCK, TX
TechRepublic

Facebook and Google "listening" is more pervasive than you think

Yet another consumer is disturbed by the sketchy algorithms deployed by Facebook. Here's how the app knows what you're talking about and what to do about it. This past weekend, my mother-in-law came for a visit. During her stay, something happened to cause her great concern. Let me set the...
INTERNET
Vox

Why you should care about Facebook’s big push into the metaverse

It’s the next big breakthrough in technology. It’s a joke. It’s a marketing strategy. It’s a techno-dystopian nightmare. It’s the metaverse — defined most simply as a virtual world where people can socialize, work, and play — and Facebook’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg believes it is the future of the internet and of his trillion-dollar company.
INTERNET
The Conversation U.S.

How vulnerable is your personal information? 4 essential reads

When you enter your personal information or credit card number into a website, do you have a moment of hesitation? A nagging sense of vulnerability prompted by the parade of headlines about data breaches and hacks? If so, you probably push those feelings aside and hit the submit button, because, well, you need to shop, apply for that job, file that insurance claim, apply for that loan, or do any of the other sensitive activities that take place online these days. First, the bad news. If you regularly enter sensitive information online, chances are you’ve had some data stolen somewhere at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Pittsburgh

FBI: Cybercriminals Target Holidays To Make Millions On Ransomware Attacks

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The FBI said the holidays and weekends are prime time for cybercriminals to make millions on ransomware attacks. More than 3,000 students and staff at Butler County Community College are the latest victims of an attack and the FBI expects even more. “The last couple of years, we’ve seen an almost exponential growth in ransomware attacks,” said FBI Supervisory Agent Jonathan Holmes. “We’ve also seen exponential growth in ransom demands.” Holmes said cybercriminals are now requesting tens of millions of dollars. “They’re the same individuals that might have been around for years that used to steal your credit card information,” said...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA

