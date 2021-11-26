Please Enable JavaScript

LUBBOCK, TX – The graphic video released by the wife of Chad Read on Monday has gone viral across social media. The main issue users are arguing over is whether this was in self-defense or murder. As previously reported, an affair involving the current husband of a Texas district judge ended with the shooting of Chad Read, of Lubbock, earlier last month. The now widowed wife of Read released the footage of the shooting on Nov. 24. Despite the video being released, the shooter, Kyle Carruth, of Lubbock, has still not been charged with anything. The social media world has blown up with cries…

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO