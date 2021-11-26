‘Baghjan’, ‘Shivamma’ win WIP Awards at India’s Film Bazaar Online

"There ain't no better world, there's just this one…" Sony Classics has unveiled an official US trailer for the indie drama Jockey, an intense look at the pressure of being a jockey in horse racing. This first premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, where it won a Special Jury Award for Acting for Clifton Collins Jr. in the lead role. An aging jockey hopes to win one last title for his longtime trainer, who has what appears to be a championship horse. But the years – and injuries – have taken a toll on his body, throwing into question his ability to continue his lifelong passion. And the arrival of a young rookie rider, who also claims to be his son, who he then takes under his wing, further complicates the path to fulfilling his dream. "Filmed at a live racetrack in Arizona, and featuring real jockeys, Jockey reveals the true rider experience – real life, behind the track." Clifton Collins Jr. stars with Molly Parker, Moises Arias, Logan Cormier, and Colleen Hartnett. The story is a bit formulaic, but this one is definitely worth seeing just for Clifton's performance.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO