‘Baghjan’, ‘Shivamma’ win WIP Awards at India’s Film Bazaar Online

By Liz Shackleton
Screendaily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKannada-language drama Shivamma, directed by Jai Shankar, and Baghjan, an Assamese and Moran-language drama from Jaicheng Zxai Dohutia, were presented with the Prasad Labs and Qube Moviebuff Appreciation Awards in the Works-in-Progress (WIP) section of Film Bazaar Online 2021. A special mention by the WIP Lab Mentors went to...

www.screendaily.com

