PREVIEW: Tech, Lamar set for Saturday showdown

I am glad to be done with the less than impressive teams on Texas Tech’s non-conference schedule. No offense of course, but this warm-up is never intriguing to me and I never feel like I know what the team actually is. I thought Chris Level had a good point, which is that we don’t know what happens in crunch time with this team, who do they turn to? Who takes the big shot? What’s the lineup? When the team is down, how hard do they fight? I think all of these questions get answered, but we weren’t going to get answers with these non-conference games necessarily. I think the most important part is that we get to see how these players interact, but other than that not a ton of information. That will hopefully end this week.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO