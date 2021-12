Terra Power is coming to Wyoming- SOTVOSOT- Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version. A new nuclear plant is coming to Wyoming. Terra Power says the country must start meeting the energy needs and emission requirements of the market. “We need to get started and demonstrate this technology and we need to do that in a place that we have confidence can help us build that first plant successfully. Wyoming, because of the high energy I.Q. here and the progressive leadership coming from the Governor and from Rocky Mountain Power, we think this is the place to do that,” said Chris Lavesque, CEO & President of Terra Power.

ADVOCACY ・ 14 DAYS AGO