Global MRI Safe Implantable Device Market 2021 | Estimates Sales Development Segment – Medtronic, Zimmer Biomet, Biotronik

Powered surgical instruments are surgical devices with accessories that are used for cutting, fixating, shaping, dissecting or drilling a bone. These instruments are becoming a vital part of surgical processes as they play an important role in operation rooms. Powered surgical instruments are used to aspirate, fragment and emulsify soft tissues in various surgical procedures like reconstructive surgeries, sports surgery, extremity procedures and other surgical procedures that include ENT, neurological, and spinal cord surgeries. Power sources such as pneumatic power, electric power and battery power are required to fuel these devices for them to operate. Powered surgical instruments come in two types, they can be single use and reusable devices, which is driving the demand for these devices, which in turn is expected to fuel growth of the global powered surgical instruments market.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO