Italy’s antitrust fines Google, Apple for commercial use of data

Apple has announced a new version of its popular Apple Watch every year since the launch of the original. So there's a good chance the company is already working on a follow-up to the Apple Watch Series 7 even though we're months away from a launch. This year's Apple-made digital timepiece didn't receive many significant changes apart from an enlarged screen, faster charging and improved durability. That means the company might be paving the way for a more pronounced revamp in the next-gen Apple Watch, especially in the health department -- and especially in light of the prolonged reality of the COVID-19 pandemic.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO