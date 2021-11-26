ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Malaysia’s ATA takes ‘serious view’ of forced labour allegations, whistleblower claims

By Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Dyson supplier ATA IMS Bhd said on Friday it is taking seriously allegations of forced labour in an audit summary it received from the high-end home appliance maker, and claims of physical abuse raised by a former worker. ATA’s statement came after Reuters on Thursday...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
wsau.com

Dyson supplier ATA says forced labour allegations not conclusive

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia’s ATA IMS Bhd said on Monday that findings of forced labour allegations in a recent labour audit by its biggest customer Dyson were not conclusive, and that the impact of Dyson’s contract termination would be significant. High-tech home appliance maker Dyson told Reuters last week...
BUSINESS
theedgemarkets.com

Malaysia to investigate Dyson decision to cut ATA ties

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 26): Malaysia said on Friday that it will investigate British home appliance maker Dyson's decision to sever ties with ATA IMS over the Malaysian supplier's labour practices. Dyson told Reuters on Thursday that it was ending its contract with ATA, after an audit of the company's labour...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ims#Kuala Lumpur#Reuters#Malaysian
ilo.org

Malaysia takes major step towards ending forced labour

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (ILO News) – Malaysia has taken a major step towards eliminating forced labour with the launch of a first ever National Action Plan to combat the practice. Developed by the Ministry of Human Resources (MOHR) with the support of the International Labour Organization (ILO), the National Action...
ASIA
101.9 KELO-FM

Exclusive-U.S. investigators question Goodyear Malaysia workers over labour practices

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – U.S. government investigators have interviewed workers at Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co’s Malaysian factory about their working conditions, employees told Reuters, intensifying scrutiny of potential labour abuses by the tyre maker in the country. The questioning by the Department of Homeland Security could lead to U.S....
LABOR ISSUES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Malaysia
The Guardian

UK investigates supplier of NHS PPE over alleged use of forced labour

The government has launched an investigation into one of the NHS’s main suppliers of personal protective equipment over its alleged use of forced labour. Officials at the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) are investigating Supermax, which won a £316m contract for 88.5m rubber gloves as the Covid pandemic began to unfold.
LABOR ISSUES
AFP

World squash event in Malaysia axed after Israelis barred

A major squash tournament in Malaysia has been cancelled, the sport's governing body said, after the Muslim-majority country sparked anger by refusing to grant visas for Israeli players. It is the latest instance of the Southeast Asian nation, which has no diplomatic relations with Israel, barring the country's athletes. The World Team Championship for men had been due to take place in Kuala Lumpur on December 7-12 with 26 squads participating. But the World Squash Federation (WSF) and Malaysia's squash body said that it had been axed because of the "possibility that some nations would be unable to compete due to the lack of confirmation over the issuing of visas".
SPORTS
TheConversationAU

ASEAN rebuffs Myanmar's military junta as Aung San Suu Kyi faces long jail term

On Tuesday the judge in a show trial of Myanmar’s 76-year-old Aung San Suu Kyi delayed the verdict in the first ruling on 11 charges that could result in cumulative sentences of 102 years in jail. As this theatre played out in a courtroom in Myanmar’s capital, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) consolidated a gradual, but tectonic, shift in its long-held policy of noninterference in member states’ internal affairs. The Myanmar military arrested Suu Kyi and the president in a coup in February this year. It then prosecuted them under bogus criminal charges and replaced the elected government with a...
POLITICS
The Independent

Inside Politics: Labour claims ‘victory’ as PM forced into crackdown on MPs’ second jobs

Downing Street’s clean up operation on sleaze is in full swing. Boris Johnson has called for a crackdown on MPs’ second jobs, proposing a ban on “paid political consultants or lobbyists”. It is quite the turnaround for a prime minister who two weeks ago whipped his MPs to rip up sleaze rules to save Owen Paterson, who would now be some 10 days into his month-long suspension from the Commons had the government kept its mitts off independent disciplinary processes in parliament. Johnson’s well-timed intervention may have helped to take the sting out of a Labour press conference designed to attack his inaction on second jobs, but the PM now faces the wrath of his well-heeled colleagues who fear their lucrative side-hustles could soon disappear. Reports say the powerful 1922 Committee of Tories is raising concerns about the “vagueness” of the plans. Keir Starmer, whose party is calling for an outright ban on second jobs bar a few exceptions, claimed victory yesterday, saying the changes would not have been put forward had Labour not forced a vote on the matter later today. All eyes are now on the Commons for the opposition day debate and the PM’s appearance at a session of the Liaison Committee on “propriety and ethics in government.”
POLITICS
The Independent

Satellite imagery shows Chinese nuclear-powered submarine surfacing in Taiwan Strait

A Chinese nuclear-powered submarine was spotted transiting the Taiwan Strait on 29 November, according to an analysis of satellite imagery from the European Space Agency.Columnist and military expert HI Sutton shared an image of a submarine, identified as a Type-094 Jin Class SSBN, taken by the European Space Agency's Sentinel-2 satellite.“Although Sentinel-2 is low resolution, the wake patterns are characteristic of a submarine with a typical rounded bow. The length best fits the Type 094 and the context aligns,” Mr Sutton wrote on his website Covert Shores.He suggested that the submarine was transiting north from a submarine base at Yulin...
MILITARY
The Guardian

‘Completely unacceptable’: IGA supermarket under fire for sign racially profiling African customers

A supermarket in Melbourne’s western suburbs has apologised over a sign on its register that told staff to get help when African people entered the store. The ABC reports the sign at the IGA in Sunshine West had been taped to the register for three years, and it said: “If an African customer comes to the bottle shop presses [sic] the button for assistance immediately! Minimum 2 staffs [sic] in front while we serve Africans.”
WORLD
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

67K+
Followers
30K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy