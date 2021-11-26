Malaysia’s ATA takes ‘serious view’ of forced labour allegations, whistleblower claims

Downing Street’s clean up operation on sleaze is in full swing. Boris Johnson has called for a crackdown on MPs’ second jobs, proposing a ban on “paid political consultants or lobbyists”. It is quite the turnaround for a prime minister who two weeks ago whipped his MPs to rip up sleaze rules to save Owen Paterson, who would now be some 10 days into his month-long suspension from the Commons had the government kept its mitts off independent disciplinary processes in parliament. Johnson’s well-timed intervention may have helped to take the sting out of a Labour press conference designed to attack his inaction on second jobs, but the PM now faces the wrath of his well-heeled colleagues who fear their lucrative side-hustles could soon disappear. Reports say the powerful 1922 Committee of Tories is raising concerns about the “vagueness” of the plans. Keir Starmer, whose party is calling for an outright ban on second jobs bar a few exceptions, claimed victory yesterday, saying the changes would not have been put forward had Labour not forced a vote on the matter later today. All eyes are now on the Commons for the opposition day debate and the PM’s appearance at a session of the Liaison Committee on “propriety and ethics in government.”

POLITICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO