Series: Players That Liverpool Need to Target - FC Basel Striker Arthur Cabral

By Daniel Izquierdo
 5 days ago

The January transfer window is approaching, and Liverpool will try their best to find the next big bargain. And by the looks of it, everything points that Arthur Cabral might be that man.

When you look at the list of young top goal scorers so far in Europe, the first names that come to mind are the likes of: Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund), Dusan Vlahovic (Fiorentina), Giovanni Simeone (Hellas Verona), Jonathan David (Lille), and even Vinicius Jr. (Real Madrid).

All of them considered great upcoming talents and well known across Europe, specially in their domestic leagues.

One name that doesn’t make the top of the headlines though, is FC Basel striker Arthur Cabral. The Brasil forward although is not considered a ‘youngster’ anymore, it’s still 23-years old, and at the perfect stage of his career.

With an incredible record of 13 goals, and 4 assists, in 13 games so far in the Swiss league, Cabral is starting to raise some eyebrows around Europe. And that’s without mentioning his 3 goals, in 5 games, so far in this year’s UEFA Conference League.

What’s interesting about Cabral's profile, are his technical qualities and traits. He’s a deadly finisher, with very strong physicality that resembles his style of play.

If you take a look at his heat map from this current season in the Swiss league, you’ll be very impressed. Arthur Cabral has been everywhere on the field, unusual for the standard No. 9.

He covers the front of the opposition field, most of the midfield area, and you even see shadows cover part of his own half, doing some defensive work at times. Making him a perfect type of player based on what Jurgen Klopp needs, considering the work that Roberto Firmino does at Liverpool, and all the distance that he covers in the field.

Since his arrival from Brazil, Arthur Cabral has been impressive for FC Basel, to the point that even Brazil manager Tite decided to call him up for the senior national team in October.

The only thing that Cabral lacks is versatility, a trait that most Jürgen Klopp players have. The forward has so far been deployed only as a lone striker, or as a centre-forward for the Swiss side.

It remains to be seen how much he can develop and improve, but if Liverpool do decide to pull the trigger on a possible transfer, they will be competing against Barcelona, who according to SPORT will try to bring him to Spain in January on a €15 million to €20 million euros transfer.

