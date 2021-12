Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) provider Zip has enabled shoppers to buy now and pay later in-store using their mobile. Zip’s Tap and Pay solutions reportedly allows shoppers to pick up what they want in-store and pay contactless at the till. They would only require their virtual Zip card in their digital wallet. Tap and Pay with Zip is being rolled out nationwide, starting first in Homebase, The Fragrance Shop, Jollyes - The Pet People, and Hype clothing, with more in the pipeline. The BNPL provider has already introduced similar technology in the US, Australia, and New Zealand.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 6 DAYS AGO