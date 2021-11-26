EVENING 5: Dyson cuts ties with ATA IMS over labour allegations

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia will charge Dyson supplier ATA IMS Bhd following complaints received by the labour department, a minister said, after forced labour allegations emerged against the manufacturer. Dyson told Reuters last week it was cutting ties with ATA in six months following an audit of the Malaysian...
KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Forced labour allegations against Malaysian firms are affecting foreign investors’ confidence in the Southeast Asian nation, a minister said on Wednesday, days after Dyson cut ties with Malaysian supplier ATA IMS over labour abuse claims. Dyson told Reuters https://www.reuters.com/business/exclusive-dyson-terminates-relationship-with-malaysian-supplier-ata-over-labour-2021-11-25 last week it would sever ties with...
KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) -Shares of Malaysia’s ATA IMS extended losses on Tuesday after a decision last week by appliance maker Dyson to cut ties over accusations of forced labour, while a research house raised doubts about its ability to add new customers. ATA, which gets 80% of its revenue from...
KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 29): ATA IMS Bhd is expecting another drop of 40% for the financial year ending March 31, 2023 (FY23), following the termination of its contracts with Dyson, its largest customer, which contributes to about 80% of its revenue. In a filing with the bourse, ATA IMS said...
KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) -Malaysia said on Friday it will investigate British home appliance maker Dyson’s decision to sever ties with ATA IMS over the Malaysian supplier’s labour practices. Dyson told Reuters on Thursday that it was ending its contract with ATA https://www.reuters.com/business/exclusive-dyson-terminates-relationship-with-malaysian-supplier-ata-over-labour-2021-11-25 after an audit of the company’s labour practices...
KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Dyson supplier ATA IMS Bhd said on Friday it is taking seriously allegations of forced labour in an audit summary it received from the high-end home appliance maker, and claims of physical abuse raised by a former worker. ATA’s statement came after Reuters on Thursday reported...
Malaysian company ATA has been dropped as a supplier for Dyson after allegations regarding forced labour practices. ATA is currently being investigated by the United States, and it previously denied the allegations back in May. Dyson said it received the audit results of the working conditions at ATA in early...
KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Dyson has terminated its relationship with supplier ATA IMS Bhd following an audit of the Malaysian company’s labour practices and allegations by a whistleblower, the British firm famed for its high-tech vacuum cleaners told Reuters. Dyson said it had commissioned an audit of working conditions at...
The government has launched an investigation into one of the NHS’s main suppliers of personal protective equipment over its alleged use of forced labour. Officials at the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) are investigating Supermax, which won a £316m contract for 88.5m rubber gloves as the Covid pandemic began to unfold.
JAKARTA (Dec 1): The Indonesian chapter of the Malaysian-Indonesian Journalists’ Association (ISWAMI) welcomed the call by the Prime Minister of Malaysia Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob to further strengthen the relationship between Malaysian and Indonesian journalists. "We strongly support PM Ismail Sabri Yaakob's statement to strengthen relations between the two...
KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 1): With a compound annual growth rate of 14%, Malaysia’s internet economy is expected to reach US$35 billion in 2025, underpinned by growth in e-commerce, transport and food, said Google, Temasek and Bain & Company’s latest edition of the e-Conomy SEA Report. The report released on Wednesday...
KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 1): The government should not be paying for the use of the MySejahtera app as it was developed as a corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative, said the Public Accounts Committee (PAC). The parliamentary committee, in a report released on Wednesday (Dec 1), said the CSR concept had...
SINGAPORE (Dec 1): A recovery in Singapore’s labour market is seemingly in sight, thanks to a rebound in income levels and a rise in the employment rates of residents. However, several other labour indicators are seen to continue lagging behind pre-pandemic levels, advance estimates released by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) reveals.
HONG KONG (Dec 1): Embattled gambling group Suncity Group Holdings has closed all of its VIP gaming rooms in Macau, the world's largest gambling hub, after the company's CEO was arrested, two sources with direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters. The shutting of the company's VIP rooms will result...
BENGALURU (Dec 1): South Korea's won rallied to a two-week high and shares rebounded on Wednesday on encouraging domestic trade data, while the leisure sector dragged Philippine stocks lower by almost 4% as trade resumed after a holiday. Most Asian equities regained some lost ground after volatility on Tuesday, following...
SEPANG (Dec 1): With the Kuala Lumpur Air Traffic Control Centre (KL ATCC) now operating at a new state-of-the art complex in Sepang, it will raise the efficiency of the country's air traffic services to be on a par with developed countries, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.
SINGAPORE (Dec 1): Indonesian venture capital firm AC Ventures said on Wednesday that it had closed its third fund at over US$205 million, amid a Covid-fuelled tech sector boom across Southeast Asia. The amount brings the firm's total committed capital to over US$380 million, according to AC Ventures, with investors...
KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 1): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob will inform the Cabinet on the outcome of the meeting with his Singapore counterpart Lee Hsien Loong including the fresh proposal on the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High-Speed Rail (HSR) project this Friday. Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong...
(Dec 1): China is planning to ban companies from going public on foreign stock markets through variable interest entities, according to people familiar with the matter, closing a loophole long used by the country’s technology industry to raise capital from overseas investors. The ban, intended in part to address concerns...
