EVENING 5: Dyson cuts ties with ATA IMS over labour allegations

theedgemarkets.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn today’s edition of Evening 5, household appliance giant...

www.theedgemarkets.com

Shore News Network

Malaysia says forced labour allegations hurting investor confidence

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Forced labour allegations against Malaysian firms are affecting foreign investors’ confidence in the Southeast Asian nation, a minister said on Wednesday, days after Dyson cut ties with Malaysian supplier ATA IMS over labour abuse claims. Dyson told Reuters https://www.reuters.com/business/exclusive-dyson-terminates-relationship-with-malaysian-supplier-ata-over-labour-2021-11-25 last week it would sever ties with...
Shore News Network

Malaysia to investigate Dyson decision to cut ATA ties

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) -Malaysia said on Friday it will investigate British home appliance maker Dyson’s decision to sever ties with ATA IMS over the Malaysian supplier’s labour practices. Dyson told Reuters on Thursday that it was ending its contract with ATA https://www.reuters.com/business/exclusive-dyson-terminates-relationship-with-malaysian-supplier-ata-over-labour-2021-11-25 after an audit of the company’s labour practices...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
The Guardian

UK investigates supplier of NHS PPE over alleged use of forced labour

The government has launched an investigation into one of the NHS’s main suppliers of personal protective equipment over its alleged use of forced labour. Officials at the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) are investigating Supermax, which won a £316m contract for 88.5m rubber gloves as the Covid pandemic began to unfold.
theedgemarkets.com

ISWAMI applauds Malaysian PM's call to strengthen Malaysia-Indonesia media ties

JAKARTA (Dec 1): The Indonesian chapter of the Malaysian-Indonesian Journalists’ Association (ISWAMI) welcomed the call by the Prime Minister of Malaysia Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob to further strengthen the relationship between Malaysian and Indonesian journalists. "We strongly support PM Ismail Sabri Yaakob's statement to strengthen relations between the two...
theedgemarkets.com

PAC: Govt should not pay for MySejahtera app as it is a CSR initiative

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 1): The government should not be paying for the use of the MySejahtera app as it was developed as a corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative, said the Public Accounts Committee (PAC). The parliamentary committee, in a report released on Wednesday (Dec 1), said the CSR concept had...
theedgemarkets.com

Suncity closes its Macau VIP gaming rooms after CEO's arrest — sources

HONG KONG (Dec 1): Embattled gambling group Suncity Group Holdings has closed all of its VIP gaming rooms in Macau, the world's largest gambling hub, after the company's CEO was arrested, two sources with direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters. The shutting of the company's VIP rooms will result...
theedgemarkets.com

South Korean won at two-week high, casino stocks clobber Manila equities

BENGALURU (Dec 1): South Korea's won rallied to a two-week high and shares rebounded on Wednesday on encouraging domestic trade data, while the leisure sector dragged Philippine stocks lower by almost 4% as trade resumed after a holiday. Most Asian equities regained some lost ground after volatility on Tuesday, following...
theedgemarkets.com

Indonesia's AC Ventures closes US$205 mil fund

SINGAPORE (Dec 1): Indonesian venture capital firm AC Ventures said on Wednesday that it had closed its third fund at over US$205 million, amid a Covid-fuelled tech sector boom across Southeast Asia. The amount brings the firm's total committed capital to over US$380 million, according to AC Ventures, with investors...
theedgemarkets.com

Cabinet to discuss fresh proposal on HSR project this Friday — Wee

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 1): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob will inform the Cabinet on the outcome of the meeting with his Singapore counterpart Lee Hsien Loong including the fresh proposal on the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High-Speed Rail (HSR) project this Friday. Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong...
theedgemarkets.com

China plans to ban loophole used by tech firms for foreign IPOs

(Dec 1): China is planning to ban companies from going public on foreign stock markets through variable interest entities, according to people familiar with the matter, closing a loophole long used by the country’s technology industry to raise capital from overseas investors. The ban, intended in part to address concerns...
