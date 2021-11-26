ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

South Bay Families Welcome Return of In-Home Thanksgiving Gatherings

By Maria Medina
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YjMYH_0d79THdO00

SAN JOSE (KPIX) — Families across the country are grateful to be able to gather in person on Thanksgiving for the first time since the pandemic began. Count among those thankful Marlene Swendsen who has ten children and 20 grandchildren.

“This is the focus of my life, my husband and I, 47 years,” Swendsen said. “Look at all we’ve created — a tremendous amount to be thankful for.”

Last year, this large family spent Thanksgiving apart for the first time in more than four decades.

“I’m thankful for being able to get together with family again. We missed it last year and this is a wonderful opportunity,” said Swendsen’s son Mark Swendsen.

He said that the entire family is vaccinated and felt safe gathering under one roof again at his brother’s home in San Jose.

A few minutes away at the Snyder home, family members gathered in the garage with the door up as they watched football. The turkey had just been taken out of the oven.

“We’re just so happy that things are almost back to normal,” said Nate Snyder.

He said that, last year, he, his wife and their two children spent Thanksgiving away from their family as COVID spread worldwide.

At this time last year, Santa Clara County had just entered the state’s most restrictive COVID tier after cases, hospitalizations and deaths soared.

There were capacity limits at businesses, “no travel” recommendations and county health leaders were telling people it was not a good idea to gather with others outside your household.

This year, the country is a month away from the one-year anniversary when COVID vaccines began going into the arms of Americans. More recently, boosters are widely available.

COVID cases may not be the lowest they’ve ever been but they’re nowhere near what they were last year. Just before Thanksgiving 2020, the county reported more than 500 new cases, three times what they are in the county today.

“I’m glad that we can finally have a real Thanksgiving,” said 9-year-old Josie Snyder.

She said that she is grateful for “my friends and my family, because I didn’t get to see my friends a lot because of COVID.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Candlelight Display At Golden Gate Park Honors Millions Of Lives Lost To AIDS

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – After millions of HIV-related deaths, Wednesday marks World AIDS Day commemorating the lives lost and the ongoing fight to find a cure. Now National Aids Memorial organizers want a new light display at the Memorial Grove at Golden Gate Park, to honor people still living with HIV and the hundreds of thousands of lives lost in this country to AIDS. “It’s important to remember a memorial is so much more than names engraved in stone or panels lovingly stitched together to create the quilt,” said National AIDS Memorial CEO John Cunningham. One of those young...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

COVID Omicron: Rush To Vaccinate In East Bay As New Variant Emerges

OAKLEY (KPIX 5) – A vaccination clinic in Contra Costa County on Monday took new urgency as health officials worldwide are monitoring the spread of the newly-discovered Omicron variant. While the variant has not been found in the Bay Area or anywhere in the United States as of Monday, for the adults and children receiving vaccines at the Oakley Recreational Center, Omicron was on the minds of those getting their shots. “Sounds like it could be pretty bad, hasn’t really been around long enough for them to know enough about it,” said Michael Walko, who got his booster shot at the clinic. Contra...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

On-Duty Fire Crews Celebrate Thanksgiving With Their Work Families

CONCORD (KPIX) — Thousands of first responders were working on Thanksgiving Day, spending the holiday away from their families but that doesn’t mean there wasn’t time to celebrate. In the driveway behind Contra Costa County fire station 6 in downtown Concord, fire engineer Jeff Ornellas was deep-frying a turkey. “I’d probably say I’m going on like seven years of at-work Thanksgivings. All seven have been fried,” he said laughing. “This originally started out as a crab cooker,” he explained as he stood by his deep-fryer. Now he has become the “Turkey Dude.” The turkey cooked for an hour and a half and, within...
CONCORD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Santa Clara Shoe Store Ransacked in Late Night Smash-and-Grab Robbery

SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — Dozens of burglars smashed into the doors of a shoe store Sunday night and stole thousands of dollars worth of shoes in the latest smash-and-grab robbery in the Bay Area. After retailers in San Francisco, Walnut Creek and the South Bay were overwhelmed by thieves on a tear earlier this month, the shoe store Fix Kicks was overtaken by 25-35 burglars Sunday night, according to reports. At some time late Sunday, dozens of burglars bore down on the shoe store, breaking the glass on the front windows and doors. It’s unclear how much merchandise was taken, but...
SANTA CLARA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
Local
California Society
San Jose, CA
Society
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Coyote Rescued from San Francisco Bay Treated, Released

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A wayward coyote was recovering Saturday after being rescued by firefighters from the San Francisco Bay. The coyote tumbled into the Bay along the waterfront and to the shock of bystanders was struggling to remain afloat. 911 calls to the fire department triggered a water rescue effort. A firefighter made a lasso and was able to keep the coyotes head above water while a fellow firefighter approached on a jet ski. The tired and fold coyote was loaded onto a rescue sled and transported to the dock where paramedics provided care for severe hypothermia. The coyote — named ‘Phoenix’ after the department’s historic fireboat — was transported to a veterinary care center. After being treated, Phoenix was warmed up by Animal Control staff and released.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Returning Thanksgiving Travelers Encounter Few Delays At Local Airports

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Carl White expected to be greeted by a chaotic scene when he arrived at San Francisco International Sunday for his return flight home to the United Kingdom after visiting family in the Bay Area over the Thanksgiving holiday. But instead the lines were moving smoothly and there were few delays. The experience for most travelers was surprisingly stress free. “We’re here probably six hours before our flight is due to go — way too early,” White said. “Just trying to avoid the traffic on the way in. Although we didn’t really encounter any.” For White and Samantha Jayasuriya,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

KPIX Asks ‘What Are You Thankful For?’

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — For many families, the pandemic has changed how we celebrate Thanksgiving. Gatherings might be smaller, hugs might be replaced with fist bumps and the dining chairs might be spread out a little farther. That doesn’t change the fact that Thanksgiving is still an ideal time to reflect on what we are grateful for. KPIX set up a camera along the San Francisco waterfront and asked passersby “what are you thankful for?” “I’m most thankful for all the quality time that I’m getting with my parents. I’m finally seeing them a little after two years!” said San Francisco resident Mansi...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Holiday Fair in Santa Clara Puts Focus on Local Crafts and Creators

SANTA CLARA (KPIX) — A line of shoppers wrapped around the Santa Clara Convention Center on Friday for the Holiday Fair that supports small businesses and craftspeople. Local entrepreneurs say they have waited more than a year for an opportunity like this one. “We’re always in struggle, every day is a struggle but I think things are starting to open up,” said Mitlalpilli Gonzales of Tochtli Cultural Wear. Gonzales was one of 300 exhibitors on the first day of an event that offers customers a chance to shop locally, face-to-face with the small business owners. San Jose Made is the company that...
SANTA CLARA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Football#South Bay Families#Kpix#Covid#Americans
CBS San Francisco

Long Lines At Bay Area Test Sites To Ensure Safe, COVID-Free Thanksgiving Gatherings

SAN JOSE (KPIX) — The pandemic forced many to skip holiday parties last year so this week will be extra special for families who will gather for Thanksgiving. But some are taking the extra step to play it safe by getting tested for COVID-19. On Tuesday, at the Santa Clara County test site at the fairgrounds, more than 2,200 people showed up to get tested for the virus. The site typically tests an average of 1,500 to 1,600 people a day. Organizers told KPIX they believe the spike is because people want to be sure they’re COVID-free before they gather...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Berkeley’s Bread Project Helps Meet Need For Restaurant Workers By Offering People A Second Chance

BERKELEY (KPIX 5) – The pandemic has wreaked havoc on the economy as businesses desperately seek the workers they need to keep operating. A program in Berkeley is helping meet that need, with people in need of a second chance. The Bread Project began 22 years ago when a woman named Lucie Buchbinder created a job-training program, teaching people to bake. Now, more than 2,000 people have graduated from the 5-week course, designed to give students the skills to begin a career. On Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving, the current class was baking 300 rolls for a feast for the homeless. Rolls being...
BERKELEY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Black Friday Opening Hours Rush Of Customers Only A Memory This Year

PLEASANT HILL (CBS SF) — Nicolas Perry drove into the parking lot of the Pleasant Hill Best Buy store shortly after midnight, fully prepared to spend hours standing in an ever-growing line outside waiting for a 5 a.m. dash inside to take advantage of the Black Friday door-buster deals. But what he found was a nearly empty lot. This year in the San Francisco Bay Area it appears the door opening mob of shoppers were merely a pre-COVID memory. “I got here like at 12 in the morning because I expected a hella people,” he told KPIX 5. “That was my mistake....
PLEASANT HILL, CA
CBS San Francisco

Second Harvest of Silicon Valley Continues To Serve Families In Need Amid Challenges

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Second Harvest of Silicon Valley enters this holiday giving season with a deficit in funding, and they are asking for help. The food bank is in critical need of both financial funding and volunteers to help meet the increased need of families. Second Harvest fundraising goal has been set at an unprecedented $81 million this year. The non-profit continues to serve approximately 450,000 people monthly — that’s an 80% increase over pre-pandemic levels. “We are continuing to provide almost twice as much food to our community,” says Leslie Bacho, CEO of Second Harvest of Silicon Valley. “So many of the families we serve are still struggling to recover from the economic crisis of this pandemic.” This year the non-profit is in dire need of volunteers, and even more so financial donations. “We are very dependent on volunteers both at our food bank facility and our distribution sites, but we are really looking for financial donations,” Bacho said. “For every dollar donated we are able to provide enough food for two meals.” A private, generous donor vowed to match every dollar donated up to $2 million. Instructions on how to give a monetary gift or volunteer opportunities can be found at http://www.shfb.org
CHARITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Society
CBS San Francisco

COVID: SFO Busy Again For Thanksgiving Reunions After Lifting Of Travel Restrictions

SAN FRANCISCO INT’L AIRPORT (KPIX 5) – Bay Area airports, including SFO, were busy Wednesday as travelers reunited with their loved for the first Thanksgiving since COVID-19 travel restrictions were lifted. Wednesday night was just the beginning of the reunion of the Miller family from New York. The family packed into a minivan heading to their grandmother’s, after the 2017 Tubbs Fire destroyed Rebecca’s parent’s house in Santa Rosa, and then the COVID pandemic struck. “This is our first chance to have Thanksgiving in the rebuilt house so that feels amazing,” said Rebecca Miller. The Miller family arrives at San Francisco International Airport...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area Shoppers Wary as Retailers Ready Return of Black Friday

PLEASANTON (KPIX) — Bay Area shoppers spent Thanksgiving at home as major retailers did not open their stores on the holiday and opinions were mixed about whether they would return to malls on Black Friday, given COVID concerns and recent smash-and-grab thefts. “I’m going to wake up at 4 a.m., go shopping. Anything that’s open I’m just going to go shopping,” said Christy Brown. “I’ve never gone Black Friday shopping so I think it would be really fun to try it out.” Brown was at Key Mercer Sports Park along with others looking to enjoy the outdoors before their Thanksgiving meal. Others...
RETAIL
CBS San Francisco

Crime Concerns Have Some Bay Area Residents Rethinking Personal Safety

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — The rampant retail smash-and-grab robberies happening in the Bay Area and elsewhere have some people rethinking their own safety, leading to a boom in gun sales and enrollment in self-defense classes. John Parkin, the president of the Coyote Point Armory in Burlingame, has seen a tremendous uptick in gun sales in the past 18 months. He says 95 percent of the sales were for personal protection. “There’s still a lot people looking to come in to get what they need to protect themselves and their home,” Parkin told KPIX. He said sales of non-lethal pepper spray...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Flash Mob Smash-and-Grab Robberies Dampen Holiday Spirit in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — The holiday shopping season has been shattered by the recent robberies in San Francisco’s Union Square and at other retailers across the Bay Area, leaving some shoppers in SF worried about getting caught up in the mayhem of another flash mob smash-and-grab. Local leaders across the Bay are scrambling to find security solutions. Just days before Black Friday would normally be a time for Bay Area residents to visit San Francisco to shop and spread a little holiday cheer. The crime spree that erupted last week has left some feeling otherwise. ALSO READ: Shaken Holiday Shoppers Changing Plans in...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Thanksgiving Holiday Rush Underway; Travelers Fill Local Airports, Freeways

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Lines swelled at Oakland International Airport early Wednesday as travelers, who had delayed gathering with family and friends during the long months of isolation during the COVID pandemic, crowded onto flights on the way to Thanksgiving weekend reunions. Travel experts have predicted the number of air travelers this week would approach or even exceed pre-pandemic levels. If the scene at Oakland International was being repeated at airports across the country, those bullish predictions were coming to fruition. Traffic on the highways leading into local Bay Area airports were already backing up at 6 a.m. and lines at the check-in...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
44K+
Followers
19K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy