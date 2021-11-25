ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

The story behind a massive bitcoin mining heist in China

By Wolfie Zhao
theblockcrypto.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo outsiders, the recent arrest of a former Chinese official for “supporting” a...

www.theblockcrypto.com

Comments / 0

Related
CoinTelegraph

Foundry USA becomes second-largest Bitcoin mining pool amid China ban

New York-based crypto-mining service provider Foundry USA takes the lead to become the world’s second-largest Bitcoin (BTC) mining pool after taking up a 15.42% share of the network. Data from BTC.com shows that Digital Currency Group-owned Foundry USA stands behind the pool leader AntPool by a hash rate of just...
SOFTWARE
investing.com

China urges state-owned enterprises to refrain from Bitcoin mining activities

China has compelled its state-owned businesses to halt all cryptocurrency mining operations, with the intention of enforcing harsh penalties on firms that do not comply, including higher energy expenses. According to reports, Meng Wei, a spokesperson for the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), revealed that the commission intends to...
ECONOMY
pymnts.com

Sweden Calls on Europe to Pull the Plug on Bitcoin Mining

Sweden’s financial and environmental regulators have called on the European Union to pull the plug on proof-of-work bitcoin mining due to the negative impact on the environment, according to multiple reports. Erik Thedéen, director general of the Financial Services Authority of Sweden, and Bjorn Risinger, director general of the Swedish...
MARKETS
Southside Matt

Russia and China leaving U.S. behind

It has been widely reported that, over the summer, China tested a hypersonic missile that circled Earth. It is now reported that the vehicle used is even more advanced than previously stated.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mining Equipment#Heist#Chinese
investing.com

Acid, Bitcoin mining and a bad trip to North Korea

Ethan Lou is a journalist turned Bitcoin miner turned two-time author whose latest book, Once a Bitcoin Miner: Scandal and Turmoil in the Cryptocurrency Wild West, is a modern western recount a gloomy millennials rebirth in the wild west of crypto complete with scammers, party drugs and a North Korean crypto conference.
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

What Is The Reason Behind Plummeting Bitcoin Transaction fees?

The average amount of Bitcoin transaction fees has declined around 26% over the past week. Here are some possible reasons behind the trend. Why Are Bitcoin Transaction Fees So Low Right Now?. As per the latest weekly report from Arcane Research, the average transaction fees per day was around $966k...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
China
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Beast

American Couple’s Trip to Cancun Ends in a Horrific Hotel Room Death

The family of Sativa Transue, a 26-year-old American woman from Spokane, Washington who was found dead in her Cancun hotel room while on vacation with her boyfriend, said she looked like she had been “beaten to a bloody pulp” when Mexican authorities discovered her body on Saturday. “I received a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Motley Fool

Missed Out On Shiba Inu? Buy This Breakout Cryptocurrency Instead

Shiba Inu has fallen nearly 50% from its high. The Avalanche blockchain is the fourth-largest decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem. Avalanche is the fastest blockchain-powered smart contract platform. Shiba Inu (CRYPTO:SHIB) skyrocketed to an all-time high in October, rising more than 153,000,000% from its 52-week low on Nov. 28, 2020. However,...
STOCKS
MotorBiscuit

Woman Attacks Tesla Model 3 at Charging Station After Mistakenly Thinking Owner Stole Electricity

Conflict is an all too common occurrence with drivers. People let their anger get the best of them when encountering difficult situations on the road. Recently, a car-related conflict took a very unusual turn when a woman attacked a Tesla Model 3 at an electric vehicle charging station. She mistakenly thought that the owner of the Tesla stole electricity.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Business Insider

Why companies like Amazon, Walmart, and Target have taken a new approach to returns by letting customers keep what they bought, even after issuing refunds

Major retailers are offering a new choice to customers for some returns: Keep the refunded merchandise. For lower-cost items, it doesn't make financial sense for large retailers to process the physical return. Walmart and Target confirmed as much to The Wall Street Journal earlier this year. Some of America's largest...
RETAIL
The Independent

Elon Musk cites Pong as evidence that we are already living in a simulation

Elon Musk has cited the 1970s video game Pong in order to reassert his belief that our perception of reality is in fact a hyper-realistic computer simulation.Responding to a tweet about Pong posted by a popular engineering trivia account, the SpaceX and Tesla boss said that the advancement in graphics and gameplay in the years since it was released implies that humanity is on a path to create digital worlds indistinguishable from the real world.“49 years later, games are photo-realistic 3D worlds,” the billionaire wrote. “What does that trend continuing imply about our reality.”Musk has previously said that he...
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Omicron symptoms: What to look out for as doctor says new variant completely different to Delta

A doctor in South Africa, one of the first persons to suspect the emergence of a different virus strain, assured that the symptoms of Omicron are "mild," amid rising concerns over the new Covid variant. Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association, said she noticed seven patients at her clinic who had symptoms different from the Delta variant. "What brought them to the surgery was this extreme tiredness," she told AFP, adding that the patients had mild muscle aches, a "scratchy throat" and dry cough.Dr Coetzee said she alerted health officials of a "clinical picture...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Disease expert who sounded early warning about Covid predicts US already has 2,000 omicron cases

A public health expert who gave America early warnings about Covid-19 has said that there are probably around 2,000 cases of the new omicron variant already in the US.Dr Charity Dean, a former official at the California Department of Public Health, was among the first to warn in February last year that coronavirus was almost certainly circulating among Americans who had not travelled to China.Now she believes that a similar thing is happening with omicron despite the US government’s claim that no cases yet exist in the country, according to an interview with Business Insider."I have no doubt that...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy