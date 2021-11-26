ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
They see me trollin’, they hatin’….The most trolled celebrities in the Twittersphere

By Bang Showbiz
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to social media, some people don't think twice about throwing hate at others. It...

Vibe

T-Pain Says It’s “Super Disturbing” How Artists Seek “Momentary Popularity”

T-Pain has no problem being vocal about independent artists and the music industry. Back in July, he angrily vented about rappers not being innovative and original especially when it comes to creating and sending new music. “Stop sending me this bulls**t! And then get mad when I don’t like it,” he expressed. The Nappy Boy artist later took to social media amid criticism and tweeted, “I [understand] not every1 likes me and may not agree with my opinions but by all means don’t make up dumb s**t like ‘he just mad because he ain’t got no hits.’ I’m in all different...
MUSIC
The Tab

Now I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here has died, let’s relive the most iconic moments

This year’s lineup for I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here was recently announced and boy, oh boy, it’s dry. Gone are the days when Gemma Collins would cry in a helicopter or when Gillian McKeith would faint live on air. What has become of good old fashioned television? Whilst we try not to judge a book by its cover and keep spirits high whilst we enter a brand new series, let’s go through some of our favourite moments from I’m A Celeb over the years, starting with Joey Essex in 2015:
TV SHOWS
Hello Magazine

8 of the most dramatic moments in I'm a Celebrity over the years

The I'm a Celeb campmates haven't even been in the castle for a week yet and things are already starting to heat up between the stars. And, of course, what's I'm a Celebrity without a little bit of drama over rice and beans? Take a look back at some of the most heated moments from I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! over the years…
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fame And Fortune
Essence

Actress Raven Goodwin Marries In Stunning Fashion With Intimate Ceremony In Greece

The star and her financial executive beau exchanged vows in a ceremony in Santorini with only an officiant, photographer and their daughter present. Actress Raven Goodwin of Good Luck Charlie, Being Mary Jane and The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel fame is celebrating an important anniversary. Wearing a gown made by designer Christian Omeshun, she said “I do” with longtime love Wiley Battle in October and just rang in their one-month anniversary. The star and her financial executive beau exchanged vows in a ceremony in Santorini, Greece with only an officiant, photographer and their daughter, Riley, present.
BEAUTY & FASHION
People

Sandra Bullock 'Sometimes' Wishes She 'Matched' Her Kids' Skin: 'Easier on How People Approach Us'

Sandra Bullock is opening up about her experience parenting two Black children. In an exclusive clip from Wednesday's episode of Red Table Talk, the 57-year-old actress sits down with Willow Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith and her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, for a candid conversation about motherhood, where she admits that she "sometimes" wishes she and her kids had the same skin color.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Heath Freeman Dies: ‘Bones,’ ‘NCIS,’ ‘ER’ Actor Was 41

Heath Freeman, the actor best known for playing serial killer Howard Epps across two seasons of Bones, has died at 41. Reality TV star and former Miss USA Shanna Moakler was the first to post about Freeman’s death. His manager Joe S. Montifiore confirmed the news. Montifiore issued the following statement to Deadline: We are truly devastated at the loss of our beloved Heath Freeman. A brilliant human being with an intense and soulful spirit, he leaves us with an indelible imprint in our hearts. His life was filled with deep loyalty, affection, and generosity towards his family and friends, and an...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

YouTuber Apetor tragically dies just five days after telling everyone he wasn’t dead

A YouTuber has tragically died just five days after posting a video telling his followers he was not dead.Tor Eckhoff – better known as Apetor – was a 57-year-old YouTuber who lived in Sandefjord, Norway and was best known for his weird and wonderful travel videos, live streams and love for Norwegian vodka.Eckhoff reportedly died on Saturday after falling into an icy water while filming a video the previous day, according to a local news outlet.They reported that he was taken to a hospital via an air ambulance, but sadly could not be saved.Eckhoff had over 1.2 million subscribers on...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Essence

Chlöe Took Over The Stage At The AMAs With A High-Energy Performance

It was also the singer’s first time performing at the American Music Awards. On Sunday evening, Chlöe sizzled at the AMAs with a top-notch performance of her first solo single, “Have Mercy”. The 23-year-old blended her ethereal yet powerful vocals with an energetic and athletic choreography. Once again, she proved her versatility and talent as a performer.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Posts Intimate Photo With Virgil Abloh After His Tragic Death

Rappers have been citing Virgil Abloh as an inspiration for years. His combination of streetwear expertise and unmatched creativity led to artist wearing his clothes and sneakers regularly. Young Thug was one of Virgil's primary customers, and more importantly, good friends. After Abloh passed away on Sunday (Nov. 28), many...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

WME Agent Robert Newman & Family Mourn Loss Of Daughter Leah From Postpartum Complications

WME’s Robert Newman, one of the best liked and most prominent literary agents in Hollywood, suffered a tragedy last week. He wrote a short note for the community as he and his family grieves. The Newmans have our profound condolences.  On Monday, November 22, 2021, Leah Stephanie Newman gave birth to her beautiful daughter, Beatrice Violet. Beatrice’s mother, our beloved daughter and sister, Leah passed away unexpectedly from unknown postpartum complications at Cedars Sinai Medical Center on Wednesday, November 24. Beatrice will be lovingly raised by Leah’s parents, Cindy and Robert Newman. To know Leah was to love her. She was an...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Serena Williams twins in adorable dress and sneakers with daughter Olympia

Serena Williams loves featuring her daughter Olympia in her social media posts, and fans couldn't help but "aww" over her latest one. The tennis star shared a post on her Instagram featuring the mother and daughter pair as they donned some fall-appropriate attire. The two wore matching orange dresses that...
TENNIS

