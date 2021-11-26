ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Builder-Grade Kitchen’s Layout Went Unchanged, But These Tweaks Make It Look Custom

By Lydia Geisel, Christy Kosnic
domino
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Washington, D.C.–based designer Basma Masood laid eyes on her client’s tiny kitchen island, she could see the cost cutting done by the previous renovators. “An island that’s not properly sized throws off the overall feel of the room,” says Masood. Plus with no space for integrated trash cans, the homeowners...

