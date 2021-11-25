Reflecting on St. Joseph

St. Joseph public schools have reinstated a mask mandate, of sorts. This time, the district has decided to apply the mandate building by building with only those buildings with a high number of students out due to COVID-19 enforcing a mask mandate. Assistant Superintendent Gabe Edgar says the district realizes...
Saint Joseph's Collegiate Institute took a unique approach to helping educate their boys, as part of Men's Health Awareness Month. School leaders are hoping this event will help address different challenges that young men face.
LOUISIANA, Mo. — A Louisiana church hopes a new event becomes a holiday tradition people will cherish as warmly as a family gathering. St. Joseph Catholic is hosting its first-ever Christmas Brunch from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, at Seton Hall, 508 N. Third. Tickets are $10...
According to the Geary County Historical Society newsletter thanks to community donations the restoration of the St. Joseph Church in the eastern part of the county has been taking off during the past year. A leak along the tower is being repaired and fresh pavement has been laid at the...
(Farmington) The annual St. Joseph School Auction takes place this Saturday in Farmington. Matt Farr is the principal at the school. He says this is a huge deal for everyone at St. Joe. Ellen Miller is on the committee organizing the event. She says there are lots of great items...
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - St. Joseph’s annual “Light Up The Bluff” and tree lighting ceremony are returning. On Friday, Dec. 3, at 6 p.m., you can head to Lake Bluff Park to watch the ceremony. It’ll start with the St. Joseph High School choir singing some holiday classics, followed by the lighting of the tree.
As the Thanksgiving turkey and stuffing turns into leftovers, there’s something new to look forward to — the holiday season. This weekend, there will be a variety of events for people to ring in the season, from Christmas lightings to holiday shopping. Here’s what’s happening:. FRIDAY. Holiday Park Lighting Ceremony.
Nov. 28 was the first Sunday of Advent. St. Joseph School seventh grader and altar server Olivia Brewer lit an Advent wreath candle marking the beginning of a new liturgical year. St. Joseph Church Associate Pastor Father Brian Cundall then blessed the wreath. The Advent season takes in the four...
During this time marked by global crisis, St. Joseph can offer people support, consolation and guidance, Pope Francis said. St. Joseph is a man full of faith in God and his providence, the pope said Nov. 17 at his weekly general audience in the Vatican’s Paul VI hall. The saint...
St. Joseph School in Zell had a turkey art contest before Thanksgiving. Here are the winners. Best disguised turkey honors went to Kallie Meyer for her gumball turkey. The People’s Choice winner was Wyatt Stolzer for his race car theme. The favorite turkey was Bryce Howell’s hunting turkey. The school said it was hard to choose the winners, and the faculty was proud of all the turkeys. (Photo from St. Joseph School/Special to the Herald)
A house fire can be a devastating experience for any family, but fires at vacant and historical buildings can have a significant negative impact on a community as a whole. Though a fire at a vacant old building might not hurt residents directly, it is a serious hit to the city’s ability to preserve history, said Kim Schutte, the city’s historic preservation planner. A Nov. 7 fire at one of the city’s folk-art houses at 610 S. 10th St. left the home badly damaged.
An iconic decoration since 1962, the Niles River Santa helps brighten children’s lives at the Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital. WSBT 22's Ronnie Das spoke with a 6-year-old on how to stay off the naughty list, a resident of Niles who enjoys the holiday spirit and a person traveling from Germany who was happy to see it. Watch in the video above.
ST. JOSEPH — The social districts created this summer for downtown St. Joseph businesses were given a few alterations by the St. Joseph City Commission. St. Joseph Today proposed an amended plan expanding one of the two social districts and extending the expiration date for both districts by three years, to Dec. 31, 2024, as allowed by state law.
Daniele from St. Joseph Today joins Jonny to talk about things happening this weekend in Southwest Michigan plus Kellye from Perennial Accents talks about what they are doing for the holidays. Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 10:35 — 19.4MB) | Embed. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify |...
Shop St. Joseph encourages local consumers to stay home. St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce Senior Vice President Natalie Redmond says participating merchants hand out tickets to shoppers, up to 100 tickets per purchase depending on the amount spent. The winning ticket receives $10,000. “So, it’s really designed to be a...
Krug Park in St. Joseph will once again be illuminated for the holiday season and open to visitors to view lights and decorations. Located at 3500 St. Joseph Ave., Krug Park has 163 acres maintained by St. Joseph’s Parks, Recreation & Civic Facilities Department. Centered around a lagoon, the park includes an amphitheater, gardens, picnic areas and an Italian-style castle.
In 2020, Tracy Gillespie experienced the unexpected: a massive outpouring of support for the homeless in the area. Having gone homeless for Thanksgiving, he helped raise awareness and gathered clothing for those in need. With high hopes, he’s doing it again. “(In 2020), I learned that there’s more people in...
ST. JOSEPH -- This Saturday is Small Business Saturday and once again this year several businesses in St. Joseph have teamed up for their Shop Small Crawl. Organizer Mary Bruno says they've been doing the event for nearly 10 years now. She says they have nine passport stops at participating...
ST. JOSEPH -- Sliced Pizza in downtown St. Joseph is closing for good. In a Facebook message, the restaurant posted it will be closing permanently on November 28th. They went on to say, 'we are sorry to let you down, but it is time to say goodbye for now.' The post also lists Sliced Pizza's daily hours between now and their last day.
Fireworks will come back to St. Joseph for the Fourth of July next year. The St. Joseph City Commission approved holding the Independence Day fireworks on July 3, 2022 during a Monday meeting. City Manager John Hodgson told commissioners the last time the city held Fourth of July fireworks was in 2019. That show was a bit smaller than in the years before it due to there being less support from donations.
