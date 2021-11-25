Reflecting on St. Joseph

St. Joseph School in Zell had a turkey art contest before Thanksgiving. Here are the winners. Best disguised turkey honors went to Kallie Meyer for her gumball turkey. The People’s Choice winner was Wyatt Stolzer for his race car theme. The favorite turkey was Bryce Howell’s hunting turkey. The school said it was hard to choose the winners, and the faculty was proud of all the turkeys. (Photo from St. Joseph School/Special to the Herald)

