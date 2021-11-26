ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Nearly 90% of Japan regional banks receive payments under BOJ scheme

By Syndicated Content
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) – The Bank of Japan said on Friday it had offered payments to nearly 90% of the country’s regional lenders under a scheme designed to revitalise the industry by promoting mergers...

ECB governors mull delaying call on future bond buys as outlook murky

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – A growing number of European Central Bank governors are considering delaying part of a decision on the ECB’s stimulus plans as the outlook has been muddied by a new coronavirus variant and mounting price pressures, sources said. The ECB’s Governing Council will meet on Dec. 16 to...
BUSINESS
China Nov factory activity unexpectedly grows as supply snags ease

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s factory activity unexpectedly picked up in November, growing for the first time in three months as raw material prices fell and power rationing abated, taking some pressure off a manufacturing sector grappling with soft demand. The official manufacturing Purchasing Manager’s Index (PMI) was at 50.1 in...
ECONOMY
ECB to continue bond buying throughout 2022 – report

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – The European Central Bank is likely to keep buying bonds through next year to boost the bloc’s economy but 2023 is less clear, ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos told French newspaper Les Echos on Tuesday. The comments indicate that no rate rise will come next year...
WORLD
Spain extends voluntary debt write-offs for firms to cope with pandemic

MADRID (Reuters) – Spain’s government on Tuesday approved a six-month extension, until June 2023, for voluntary write-offs of state-backed loans as part of a debt restructuring plan to help companies cope with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Economy Ministry said. The plan follows the recent extensions granted by the European Commission...
WORLD
India’s economy likely picked up in Sept quarter before Omicron spread

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Data was expected to show that India’s economic recovery strengthened in the July-September quarter, helped by a pick-up in consumer spending, though the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant raised fears for the future. Asia’s third-largest economy has been seeing a rebound from last year’s deep...
ECONOMY
New bank capital rules due by 2025 at latest, says BoE’s Woods

LONDON (Reuters) – The final batch of post-financial crisis bank capital rules will be introduced in Britain before or at the same time as in the European Union, Bank of England Deputy Governor Sam Woods said on Tuesday. Brussels has proposed introducing the final rules in 2025, two years later...
ECONOMY
Compensation for crumbling homes to cost Ireland 2.2 billion euros

DUBLIN (Reuters) – Ireland will provide 2.2 billion euros ($2.5 billion) to help repair or rebuild homes constructed using defective blocks during the light-touch regulation of the Celtic Tiger boom over a decade ago, the government announced on Tuesday. The fund will cover 7,500 homes, primarily in the northwest county...
WORLD
German negotiated wages barely grew in third quarter despite rising inflation

BERLIN (Reuters) – Negotiated wages in Germany barely grew in the third quarter despite soaring inflation, leaving consumers with less money in their wallets which could hurt future household spending in Europe’s largest economy, data showed on Tuesday. The Federal Statistics Office said agreed wages of unionised employees rose by...
BUSINESS
Honduras’ Castro to seek new debt deal with IMF, opposes tax hikes

TEGUCIGALPA (Reuters) – Honduran opposition presidential candidate Xiomara Castro will seek to negotiate a new debt deal with the International Monetary Fund, but opposes raising taxes or creating new ones, according to a senior adviser. Castro, nearly 20 points ahead of her nearest rival in a preliminary vote count of...
ECONOMY
Sterling falls 0.5% versus euro and dollar

LONDON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Sterling fell versus the euro and the dollar on Tuesday as traders feared the Bank of England might keep interest rates unchanged amid concerns about the Omicron coronavirus variant. Omicron was first detected in southern Africa last week, prompting countries around the world to rush...
CURRENCIES
BOJ says 43 lenders qualified to tap its climate loan scheme

TOKYO (Reuters) -The Bank of Japan (BOJ) said on Friday 43 financial institutions qualified to receive loans under a new scheme aimed at promoting activities to combat climate change. Japan's three megabanks were among those that qualified for the programme, the BOJ said in a statement. The BOJ said it...
WORLD
Nearly £20 billion to be lost from Covid loan schemes

The Government will lose less money from three Covid loan schemes due to businesses defaulting or committing fraud than first feared, new figures suggest.An estimate from the Department for Business Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS) found that around £19.8 million out of the £66.5 billion that was lent under three schemes could be lost.The data only runs until March this year, and over £10 billion more was lent before they closed, so the final lost figure is likely to be a little higher.It is a large amount of money, but far behind an earlier estimate that put the losses...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ECB Brings Crypto and Stablecoins Under Payments Regulatory Framework

Cryptocurrency services and stablecoins will fall under the broader payments regulatory framework, the ECB has settled. The European Central Bank’s ECB Governing Council recently approved a new electronic payments framework that would see the inclusion of cryptocurrencies, stablecoins, and digital payment tokens. Crypto and Stablecoins Under New PISA Framework. In...
CURRENCIES
Japan announces $490B stimulus package, direct payments

Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday announced a new $490 billion stimulus package to assist individuals and local governments dealing with the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The package will be worth $690 billion once private sector funds are included, Kyodo News reported. It...
BUSINESS
How Open Banking will Transform the Payments Industry

Open banking is a business model wherein banks and other financial institutions can exchange data within the financial ecosystem to create better financial products and services for customers. Banks are setting up an infrastructure where customer data can be safely shared only with consent. Customer consent is mandatory for sharing...
PERSONAL FINANCE

