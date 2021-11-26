ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PS5 UK stock - live: Hamleys drops PlayStation5 bundle on Black Friday – as it happened

By Joe Sommerlad
It is now over a year since Sony’s latest games console, the Playstation 5 , first arrived in the UK in November 2020. But supply problems and a worldwide chip shortage sparked by the pandemic have caused production to slow. New stock is still tricky to find, and when it does appear the PS5 sells out quickly.

November started slowly, with PS5 restocks only appearing at John Lewis & Partners , Game and ShopTo during the first week of the month.

The situation has since improved though, and we have seen recent restocks at Very , AO , Argos , Asda and Littlewoods, plus a drop at Sony’s new PS Direct online store. There have also been several more restocks at Game .

We just hope this momentum can continue this Black Friday and as we head towards Cyber Monday and the Christmas shopping season.

If you’re still on the lookout for a PS5, you’ve come to the right place. Our liveblog is on hand to give you the latest insight on restocks from all major UK retailers, both online and in-store, as well as providing details on rumoured releases, plus the latest PS5 games and accessories to snap up.

Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:

