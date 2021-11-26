ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Climate activists target Amazon depots in Britain on ‘Black Friday’

By Syndicated Content
kdal610.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTILBURY, England (Reuters) – Climate activists targetted 15 Amazon depots across Britain on “Black Friday” as part of a protest against the e-commerce giant, which the...

kdal610.com

Comments / 0

Related
Shropshire Star

Boris Johnson facing scrutiny over Omicron’s spread as festive concerns flagged

UK Health Security Agency chief Dr Jenny Harries suggested people should decrease social contacts ‘a little bit’. Boris Johnson will face further questions about the Government’s approach to halting the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant on Wednesday amid criticism from Tory MPs and suggestions from a senior health official that festive gatherings should be shelved.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Guernsey issues 40 EU fishing licences amid France row

Guernsey on Wednesday issued fishing licences to 40 European Union boats, in the latest move over post-Brexit access rights that has seen Paris and London at loggerheads and blockades threatened. Some 58 vessels sent applications, together with positional and catch data, of which 40 -- all registered in either Brittany or Normandy -- were approved, with another three to be issued later, Guernsey authorities said. France is angry that Britain and the Channel Islands of Jersey and Guernsey have not issued some French boats licences to fish in their waters after Brexit. Under a deal agreed by London and Brussels late last year, European fishing vessels can continue to ply UK waters if they apply for new licences and can prove they operated there in the past.
AGRICULTURE
TheConversationAU

Climate activism has gone digital and disruptive, and it's finally facing up to racism within the movement

To understand the agreement states reached at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow earlier this month, it’s important to explore how climate activism has grown and changed since the Paris Agreement in 2015. Climate activists have played a pivotal role. They have kept the pressure on governments to implement their Paris pledges and to increase their ambition in the coming years. Two new and powerful climate groups — Fridays for Future and Extinction Rebellion — have been particularly important. Our research suggests they have championed new models and tactics of activism, and also grappled with racism in their own ranks....
PROTESTS
kdal610.com

Nine Scottish Omicron cases all linked to same event – Sturgeon

LONDON (Reuters) – The nine cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant in Scotland were all linked to the same private event, and none of the people who had tested positive for the variant had required hospital treatment, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Tuesday. The Scottish cases account for the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Friday#Britain#Depots#Uk#Tilbury#Reuters#Extinction Rebellion#Costas Pitas
kdal610.com

Tech regulation leads the agenda at UK G7 forum

LONDON (Reuters) – Governments, tech leaders and policymakers discussed working together to ensure the internet remains open and democratic, and to improve online safety by better regulation at a conference in London, a British minister said. The two-day Future Tech Forum, which marked the end of Britain’s G7 Digital and...
TECHNOLOGY
Daily Mail

Omicron Covid variant DOES spread rapidly and can be transmitted between fully-vaccinated people, says UK government amid fears it makes jabs 40% less effective

The Omicron Covid-19 variant does spread rapidly and can be transmitted between full-vaccinated people, the UK government said at a press conference tonight. It comes amid fears the new super-mutant strain makes jabs 40 per cent less effective as Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the variant 'might in part reduce the effectiveness of vaccines over time'.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Poots blasts ‘illogical’ checks on food travelling from GB to NI

Stormont’s Agriculture Minister has described checks on food travelling from Great Britain to be consumed in Northern Ireland as “illogical”.DUP minister Edwin Poots blamed the EU and the impact of the Northern Ireland Protocol for delays in moving live animals across the Irish Sea Under the protocol, Northern Ireland effectively remains in the EU’s single market for goods.This helps to avoid a hard border with Ireland but increases checks and barriers to trade on goods crossing the Irish Sea from Great Britain, making it a source of tension in unionist communities.The UK and the EU have been locked in negotiations...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Amazon
NBC Miami

Extinction Rebellion Target Amazon UK Hubs With Blockades on Black Friday

Scores of activists from Extinction Rebellion locked themselves to one another and assembled structures outside Amazon's distribution sites. Their aim is to disrupt Amazon on one of the busiest shopping days of the year. Protests also took place outside Amazon warehouses in the Netherlands and Germany. Protestors from the Extinction...
ECONOMY
Shropshire Star

Police attend climate protests outside UK Amazon warehouses on Black Friday

Extinction Rebellion has activists at 13 sites. Police have intervened after climate protesters staged blockades at a number of Amazon warehouses across the country during the busiest day of the retailer’s year. Extinction Rebellion (XR) said its Black Friday demonstration is taking place at sites in Doncaster, Darlington, Newcastle, Manchester,...
PROTESTS
Business Insider

Climate activists say they blockaded 15 Amazon sites in 3 countries on Black Friday, using huge bamboo structures to prevent access for trucks

Extinction Rebellion blockaded 15 Amazon facilities in Europe on Friday, the activist group said. The group said Amazon's "environmentally destructive business practices" were behind the protest. Extinction Rebellion said it plans to keep protesting for at least 48 hours. Climate change activism group Extinction Rebellion said it blockaded 15 Amazon...
PROTESTS
kdal610.com

Hong Kong expands travel curbs on Omicron fears, Australia reports 5 cases

HONG KONG/SYDNEY (Reuters) – Hong Kong expanded a ban on entry for non-residents from several countries as global health authorities raced to curb a potential outbreak of the Omicron virus, while Australia’s cabinet will review on Tuesday containment steps after five tested positive. Singapore’s health ministry said two travellers from...
TRAVEL
AFP

Climate change 2021: There's no turning back now

Across a quarter century of UN climate conferences tasked with saving humanity from itself, one was deemed a chaotic failure (Copenhagen/2009), another a stunning success (Paris/2015), and the rest landed somewhere in between. This year's COP26 inspired all these reactions at once. Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, leading a 100,000-strong march through the streets of Glasgow, dismissed the two-week meet as a "greenwashing festival". But dedicated experts in the negotiating arena hailed solid -- even historic -- advances in beating back the existential threat of global warming.
ENVIRONMENT
New York Post

UK set to block Facebook parent Meta’s $315M acquisition of Giphy

The UK is reportedly set to block Facebook parent Meta Platforms’ $315 million purchase of Giphy, the popular animated GIF maker. The clampdown, which comes after the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority began investigating the acquisition in June 2020, could mark the first time ever that the British government has moved aggressively to regulate Big Tech firms.
BUSINESS
The Independent

EC vice president urges UK to reciprocate in Brexit protocol talks

European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic has urged the UK to “reciprocate” in talks over the Northern Ireland Protocol.Intensive talks are continuing between the UK and the EU over the post-Brexit arrangements which have sparked outrage among unionists in Northern Ireland.They say additional checks on goods arriving into the region from Great Britain are impacting trade as well as undermining Northern Ireland’s relationship with the rest of the UK.We made an important move towards the UK with far-reaching proposals for solutions. We need the UK Government to reciprocate this nowMaros SefcovicMr Sefcovic insisted the benefits of the protocol are “immense”,...
POLITICS
Reuters

U.S. is delaying UK trade deal - FT

Dec 1 (Reuters) - The United States is delaying a deal to remove Trump-era tariffs on UK steel and aluminium because of Washington's concerns about London's threats to change post-Brexit trading rules in Northern Ireland, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday. Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; editing by Diane...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

EU plane will monitor Channel coastline for migrants

A European Union plane is set to monitor shores for migrants looking to cross the English Channel. The new measure was announced in the wake of the deaths of at least 27 migrants whose boat sunk last week. European officials agreed a plane operated by the EU’s Frontex border agency would help countries to monitor their shores at a meeting in Calais, which took place without the UK home secretary.France had cancelled Priti Patel’s invitation to the weekend talks in reaction to a letter from Boris Johnson to Emmanuel Macron, who accused the UK prime minister of not being “serious”...
POLITICS
kdal610.com

New bank capital rules due by 2025 at latest, says BoE’s Woods

LONDON (Reuters) – The final batch of post-financial crisis bank capital rules will be introduced in Britain before or at the same time as in the European Union, Bank of England Deputy Governor Sam Woods said on Tuesday. Brussels has proposed introducing the final rules in 2025, two years later...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy