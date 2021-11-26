ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Japan’s finance ministry takes punitive action vs Mizuho over forex law

By Syndicated Content
kdal610.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s finance ministry on Friday ordered the banking arm of Mizuho Financial Group to take corrective measures over its breach of the country’s foreign exchange law and submit prevention measures by Dec....

kdal610.com

Comments / 0

Related
kdal610.com

ECB governors mull delaying call on future bond buys as outlook murky

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – A growing number of European Central Bank governors are considering delaying part of a decision on the ECB’s stimulus plans as the outlook has been muddied by a new coronavirus variant and mounting price pressures, sources said. The ECB’s Governing Council will meet on Dec. 16 to...
BUSINESS
kdal610.com

India’s economy likely picked up in Sept quarter before Omicron spread

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Data was expected to show that India’s economic recovery strengthened in the July-September quarter, helped by a pick-up in consumer spending, though the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant raised fears for the future. Asia’s third-largest economy has been seeing a rebound from last year’s deep...
ECONOMY
kdal610.com

Spain extends voluntary debt write-offs for firms to cope with pandemic

MADRID (Reuters) – Spain’s government on Tuesday approved a six-month extension, until June 2023, for voluntary write-offs of state-backed loans as part of a debt restructuring plan to help companies cope with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Economy Ministry said. The plan follows the recent extensions granted by the European Commission...
WORLD
kdal610.com

German negotiated wages barely grew in third quarter despite rising inflation

BERLIN (Reuters) – Negotiated wages in Germany barely grew in the third quarter despite soaring inflation, leaving consumers with less money in their wallets which could hurt future household spending in Europe’s largest economy, data showed on Tuesday. The Federal Statistics Office said agreed wages of unionised employees rose by...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forex#Tokyo#Reuters#Mizuho Financial Group#Japanese
kdal610.com

Compensation for crumbling homes to cost Ireland 2.2 billion euros

DUBLIN (Reuters) – Ireland will provide 2.2 billion euros ($2.5 billion) to help repair or rebuild homes constructed using defective blocks during the light-touch regulation of the Celtic Tiger boom over a decade ago, the government announced on Tuesday. The fund will cover 7,500 homes, primarily in the northwest county...
WORLD
finextra.com

Mizuho CEO quits over series of IT problems

Mizuho Financial Group CEO Tatsufumi Sakai has resigned after Japan's banking regulator hit the firm with a business improvement order related to a series of systems glitches. Sakai quit after the Japanese megabank received its second order this year from the Financial Services Agency (FSA). The first order cost Mizuho Bank President Koji Fujiwara his job but with system failures continuing, Sakai has now also gone, along with several other senior executives.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
q957.com

Mizuho CEO to step down to take responsibility for system failures – Nikkei

TOKYO (Reuters) – Mizuho Financial Group Chief Executive Officer Tatsufumi Sakai intends to step down to take responsibility for a series of system failures this year, the Nikkei business daily reported on Thursday. The banking group’s nomination committee will start discussions to select a new management team, the Nikkei said.
BUSINESS
Aviation Week

Japanese Finance Ministry Questions F-X Fighter Cost

Japan’s finance ministry is questioning the affordability of the F-X, the large, twin-engine fighter to be developed by Mitsubishi with help from Lockheed Martin. “As the project requires a huge amount of taxpayer money, shouldn’t we give taxpayers a concrete overview rather than an abstract... Subscription Required. Japanese Finance Ministry...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Japan suspends new reservations on all incoming flights

Japan continued its aggressive stance against a new coronavirus variant on Wednesday, asking international airlines to stop taking new reservations for all flights arriving in the country until the end of December in a further tightening of already strict border controls.The transportation ministry said the request is an emergency precaution amid growing worry over the spread of the new omicron variant. The move by the world’s third largest economy, coupled with its recent return to a ban on foreign visitors, is among the most stringent anywhere, and more in line with cloistered neighbor China than with some other democracies...
ECONOMY
AFP

Global economy rebounds, but for how long?

The world economy woke up from its pandemic-induced coma in 2021, but soaring inflation, global supply chain bottlenecks and a resurgent coronavirus have taken the shine off the comeback. Now growth is at risk of weakening next year. Here is a look at the state of the global economy:
BUSINESS
Reuters

Beijing wanted to 'break' Australia -U.S. Indo-Pacific adviser

SYDNEY, Dec 1 (Reuters) - China is conducting "dramatic economic warfare" against Australia and has tried to "break" the U.S. ally, contributing to increased anxiety about Beijing in the region, the White House's Indo Pacific coordinator, Kurt Campbell, said in a speech to a Sydney think tank on Wednesday. U.S....
WORLD
kdal610.com

Indian firm Dr. Reddy’s eyes Sputnik vaccine exports after domestic struggle

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India’s Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories is in talks with partners to export domestically made doses of Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik, after New Delhi recently approved shipments of other shots, the firm said on Monday. As the main Indian distributor of Sputnik, sold only on the private market,...
INDUSTRY
wkzo.com

Japan tightening border controls on three more African countries – Foreign Ministry

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan will tighten border controls for the southern African nations of Mozambique, Malawi and Zambia, requiring a 10-day quarantine for any entrants, the Foreign Ministry said on Saturday, after a new coronavirus variant was detected in South Africa. The new rules will take effect from midnight (1500...
WORLD
Reuters

Dollar recovers in face of Omicron; commodity currencies slide

NEW YORK, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar recovered from a loss on Wednesday after reports the Omicron coronavirus variant is spreading and oil prices turned down, hurting commodity currencies. The dollar index against major currencies was up 01% in the afternoon in New York after having fallen 0.3%...
BUSINESS
kdal610.com

Experimental Hipra vaccine could help combat variants, says minister

MADRID (Reuters) – An experimental COVID-19 vaccine currently under development by Spanish pharmaceutical firm Hipra could be effective as a booster against variants of the virus, Spain’s Science Minister Diana Morant said on Tuesday. Morant said a Phase II trial on 1,000 volunteers who have already received another vaccine was...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

Comments / 0

Community Policy