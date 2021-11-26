JPMorgan: No signs of funding stress in Turkey banking system

This blog is part of this year’s series of posts by PhD students on the job market. The Global Financial Crisis and the ensuing persistently low interest rate environment have fostered a reconsideration of the role of financial stability in the conduct of monetary policy. Financial crises are often preceded by increased risk taking on the part of banks, which lays the seeds for a subsequent financial panic. At the same time, banks tend to accumulate risks on their assets in the balance sheets when risk premia shrink due to low-interest rate environments, which then incentivizes them to “search for yield.” Concerns about banks’ yield-seeking behavior have become even more crucial recently because of the additional drop in policy rates following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. As long as traditional macroprudential policy tools effectively manage financial instability risks, monetary policy should focus on stabilizing prices. However, there are practical limitations to deploying time-varying macroprudential tools, such as jurisdiction constraints and concerns about regulatory arbitrage. If the usual macroprudential policy tools are not fully effective in managing financial instability risks, should central banks address the buildup of bank risk taking with monetary policy? Specifically, if interest rates alter banks’ risk taking, is it efficient for central banks to account for the risk of financial panics when setting interest rates?

