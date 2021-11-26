ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marketmind: It’s looking like a Black Friday

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – A look at the day ahead from Dhara Ranasinghe. COVID-19, a worry that investors had pushed down their list of top concerns in recent months, has soared back up to the number one spot as a new variant spreads across South Africa. Asia stocks outside Japan slid...

Washington Post

Brace Yourself. Brazil Is About to Rock Markets

You might think the most important factors driving commodity markets right now are the speed at which the U.S. Federal Reserve unwinds stimulus; the state of China’s real estate industry; or geopolitical jostling within OPEC. Don’t rule out the significance of Brazilian welfare payments. Brazil’s currency, the real, has been...
AFP

Omicron variant raises new fears for pandemic-hit world economy

Just as it was recovering from the body blow of the Covid-19 pandemic, the global economy has taken yet another hit from the Omicron variant of the virus, which has led to a raft of new travel restrictions. On Monday, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell himself warned that Omicron is a risk for the US economy, which together with China and the European Union is one of the engines driving the global economy. dt/jh/bfm
Christine Lagarde
investing.com

Marketmind: Inflation fears but Turkey likely still in rate-cut mode

(Reuters) - A look at the day ahead from Sujata Rao. Those inflation fears just won't go away. European gas prices have resumed their climb and are up 60% so far in November, while Wednesday's data showed a U.S. homebuilding sector beset with shortages of labour and material. And companies continue warning of higher costs that could hit margins.
Street.Com

Black Friday Trading Likely to Remain Thin, As Sentiment Remains Mixed

Trading volume will be thinner on Black Friday since the stock market closes three hours earlier and the majority of traders are taking off for the holiday. Since trading volume will be lower, investors should not expect much volatility to occur on Friday, said Michael Antonelli, market strategist at Baird, a Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based bank.
Japan
South Africa
Oil Prices
China
U.S. Stocks
Reuters

Sterling falls 0.5% versus euro and dollar

LONDON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Sterling fell versus the euro and the dollar on Tuesday as traders feared the Bank of England might keep interest rates unchanged amid concerns about the Omicron coronavirus variant. Omicron was first detected in southern Africa last week, prompting countries around the world to rush...
MarketWatch

Asian travel stocks fall on omicron fears

Airline and travel-related stocks are broadly lower in early Asian trade, weighed by investor concerns over the spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, which has prompted tighter border controls in some countries.
MarketWatch

Panic-like selling signs emerge in NYSE as Dow tumbles more than 600 points Tuesday amid omicron fears

Trading in New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks on Tuesday were exhibiting panic-like-selling behavior as stocks faced selling pressure attributed to the emergence of the omicron variant and commments from the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell about the pace of tapering. The NYSE Arms Index, a volume-weighted breadth measure that tracks the ratio of advancing stock to declining stocks over the ratio of advancing volume over declining volume, was showing a reading of 2.517 for NYSE-listed shares. Many technicians say a rise to at least 2.000 suggests panic-like selling behavior. Losses for U.S. stocks deepened late-morning Tuesday after Powell told Senate lawmakers it would be appropriate for central-bank policy makers to consider speeding up the wind-down of the central bank's monthly asset purchases when the meet next month. Stock benchmarks were already under renewed pressure after Moderna Inc.'s chief executive officer predicted that current vaccines would be less effective against the new omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 600 points, or 1.7%, at 34,525, the S&P 500 index was down 1.7% at 4,576, while the Nasdaq Composite Index was down 1.9% at 15,491.
FXStreet.com

Asian Stock Market: Consolidates Omicron-led losses amid cautious optimism

Asian equities grind higher as yields remain pressured despite easing covid woes. Fed’s Powell, US President Joe Biden joins Treasury Secretary Yellen to shrug off market fears. China PMI jumps above 50.00 for the first time in three months, Aussie economics came in weaker. India GDP, Fedspeak and coronavirus updates...
