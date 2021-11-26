ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

JPMorgan: No signs of funding stress in Turkey banking system

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – JPMorgan said it sees no signs of funding stress in Turkey’s banking system at present and recommended going overweight on some subordinated...

kfgo.com

Comments / 0

Related
kfgo.com

U.S. CFPB says considering guidance aimed at curbing banks’ reliance on overdraft, non-sufficient fees revenue

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The head of the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) told reporters on Wednesday that he has asked staff to consider additional agency guidance aimed at curbing banks’ reliance on overdraft, non-sufficient fees. “The [consumer watchdog] is considering a range of regulatory interventions to help restore meaningful...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Dollar recovers in face of Omicron; commodity currencies slide

NEW YORK, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar recovered from a loss on Wednesday after reports the Omicron coronavirus variant is spreading and oil prices turned down, hurting commodity currencies. The dollar index against major currencies was up 01% in the afternoon in New York after having fallen 0.3%...
BUSINESS
NBC Los Angeles

A Fintech Helping Banks Enter the Cloud Hits $1 Billion Valuation in JPMorgan-Backed Investment

LONDON — British fintech start-up Thought Machine has raised $200 million in a fresh round of funding that lifts its valuation above the coveted $1 billion mark. The cash injection was led by Nyca Partners, a U.S.-based venture capital firm that has previously bet on companies including Affirm and Revolut, with additional backing coming from major lenders including JPMorgan Chase, Standard Chartered and ING.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jpmorgan#Stress#Turkey#External Debt#Reuters#Akbank#Fx
Benzinga

OneConnect Launches New Gamma Core Banking System

OneConnect Financial Technology Co Ltd (NYSE: OCFT) launched Gamma Core, its latest core banking system for financial institutions. Gamma Core helps banks undergo a complete digital restructuring to upgrade their underlying architecture, business processes, and core systems. Gamma Core is underpinned by the concept of three "ones," the first of...
ECONOMY
Reuters

JPMorgan named most important bank to health of financial system

LONDON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N) has once again been named the world's most important bank to the health of the wider financial system, according to the latest annual ranking of top lenders by global regulators. The Financial Stability Board (FSB), made up of regulators from G20 countries,...
BUSINESS
Atlantic City Press

Increased prices and demand for Turkeys has put stress on local food banks

Increased prices and demand for turkeys this year ahead of Thanksgiving have presented challenges to local food banks and their community partners. Amid these shortages and price increases, the Community FoodBank of New Jersey, Southern Branch, has had to adapt to meet the increased demand of their more than 300 partners across Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties ahead of the holiday.
CAPE MAY, NJ
Axios

Signs of stress in the Treasury market

A who’s who of financial regulatory agencies are convening Wednesday to talk about how to ensure the $22 trillion Treasury market functions properly. At issue: Fixing liquidity problems that have, at times, exacerbated price swings. Why it matters: U.S. Treasuries are the benchmark for all other financial markets. Large price...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
kfgo.com

Dutch recruitment software firm Textkernel buys Sovren to expand overseas

LONDON (Reuters) – Dutch recruitment software firm Textkernel, backed by private equity firm Main Capital Partners, has acquired U.S. rival Sovren, Main Capital Partners said, a deal that aims to expand its business across North America and Asia Pacific and strengthen its technology base. Sovren, based in Texas and which...
BUSINESS
kfgo.com

Italy may shift 2 billion euros from tax cuts to energy price curbs – sources

ROME (Reuters) – Italy is considering increasing by some 2 billion euros ($2.27 billion) funds set aside to curb energy prices next year, using resources previously planned to cut income and business taxes, three government sources said. With international energy prices soaring this year, Mario Draghi’s government already spent more...
INCOME TAX
MarketWatch

Brazilian digital banking platform Nu to offer 289.2 million shares in IPO, priced at $8 to $9 each

Brazilian digital banking platform Nu Holdings Ltd. set terms for its initial public offering on Tuesday, with plans to offer 289.2 million Class A shares, priced at $8 to $9 each. The company is also planning to list Class A shares in the form of Brazilian depositary receipts in Brazil, with each BDR representing 1/6(th) of a Class A ordinary share. The company has applied to list on the New York Stock Exchange, under the ticker 'NU.' Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and Nu Invest Corretora de Valores SA are lead underwriters in a syndicate of 13 banks on the deal. Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes. The company had a loss of $99.1 million in the nine months through Sept. 30, wider than the loss of $64.4 million posted in the year-earlier period. Revenue roughly doubled to $1.062 billion from $534.6 billion. The Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 0.5% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 24%.
MARKETS
kfgo.com

Canadian factory sector defies supply constraints as output climbs

TORONTO (Reuters) – Canadian manufacturing activity expanded at a slightly slower but still robust pace in November as production accelerated in spite of severe supply bottlenecks, data showed on Wednesday. The IHS Markit Canada Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) dipped to a seasonally adjusted 57.2 in November from 57.7 in...
ECONOMY
Business Insider

JPMorgan CEO Dimon joked that his bank will outlast China's Communist Party

JPMorgan has been operating in China since 1921, the same year the Communist Party was founded there. Earlier this year, JPMorgan won approval from regulators to fully own its China securities venture. JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon reiterated his bank's commitment to doing business in China. While reiterating his bank's commitment...
BUSINESS
cryptoslate.com

US regulator that oversees banks like JPMorgan wants to curb how they engage with crypto

The US Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), recently issued Interpretive Letter 1179 that revises previously released guidelines for banks engaging in certain cryptocurrency related activities. Previous interpretive letters, issued by the OCC in 2020 and 2021, which opened up US banks to crypto, thus received an additional...
MARKETS
kfgo.com

Vaccine coverage below 10% in seven eastern Mediterranean nations – WHO

CAIRO (Reuters) – An official at the WHO’s Eastern Mediterranean Regional Office said on Wednesday seven countries in the region have not yet reached a threshold of 10% vaccination coverage. These countries represent a high-risk setting for the emergence of further variants, Dr. Ahmed Al-Mandhari, WHO regional director for the...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy