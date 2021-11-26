ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nearly 90% of Japan regional banks receive payments under BOJ scheme

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) – The Bank of Japan said on Friday it had offered payments to nearly 90% of the country’s regional lenders under a scheme designed to revitalise the industry by promoting mergers...

Developing nations need to take steps to limit hit from local debt overhauls -IMF

LONDON (Reuters) – Restructuring local sovereign debt burdens will likely play an increasingly important part in emerging markets, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), though governments need to take measures to limit the hit on local banks and investors. The share of debt issued by developing nations in their...
India Nov trade deficit at record $23.27 billion

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India posted a record merchandise trade deficit of $23.27 billion in November compared with $10.19 billion a year ago, preliminary data released by the government showed on Wednesday. India’s merchandise exports rose to $29.88 billion for the month from $23.62 billion in the same period last...
Italy may shift 2 billion euros from tax cuts to energy price curbs – sources

ROME (Reuters) – Italy is considering increasing by some 2 billion euros ($2.27 billion) funds set aside to curb energy prices next year, using resources previously planned to cut income and business taxes, three government sources said. With international energy prices soaring this year, Mario Draghi’s government already spent more...
U.S. CFPB says considering guidance aimed at curbing banks’ reliance on overdraft, non-sufficient fees revenue

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The head of the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) told reporters on Wednesday that he has asked staff to consider additional agency guidance aimed at curbing banks’ reliance on overdraft, non-sufficient fees. “The [consumer watchdog] is considering a range of regulatory interventions to help restore meaningful...
Sterling falls 0.5% versus euro and dollar

LONDON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Sterling fell versus the euro and the dollar on Tuesday as traders feared the Bank of England might keep interest rates unchanged amid concerns about the Omicron coronavirus variant. Omicron was first detected in southern Africa last week, prompting countries around the world to rush...
BOJ says 43 lenders qualified to tap its climate loan scheme

TOKYO (Reuters) -The Bank of Japan (BOJ) said on Friday 43 financial institutions qualified to receive loans under a new scheme aimed at promoting activities to combat climate change. Japan's three megabanks were among those that qualified for the programme, the BOJ said in a statement. The BOJ said it...
Japan to Test Bank-Backed Cryptocurrency Next Year

Japan will soon be testing its very own bank-backed cryptocurrency. The new coin — tentatively called DCJPY — will be backed by a partnership between three of the country’s largest banking corporations: Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Mizuho Financial Group, and Sumitomo Financial Group. Up to 70 Japanese firms have already announced that they would launch the Yen-based cryptocurrency in 2022, and the three major players have been engaging in discussions since 2020 to build the necessary infrastructure for digital payments. Other members in the 70-strong consortium include massive companies such as the Kansai Electric Power Company and the East Japan Railway Company.
Nearly £20 billion to be lost from Covid loan schemes

The Government will lose less money from three Covid loan schemes due to businesses defaulting or committing fraud than first feared, new figures suggest.An estimate from the Department for Business Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS) found that around £19.8 million out of the £66.5 billion that was lent under three schemes could be lost.The data only runs until March this year, and over £10 billion more was lent before they closed, so the final lost figure is likely to be a little higher.It is a large amount of money, but far behind an earlier estimate that put the losses...
Japan announces $490B stimulus package, direct payments

Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday announced a new $490 billion stimulus package to assist individuals and local governments dealing with the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The package will be worth $690 billion once private sector funds are included, Kyodo News reported. It...
How Open Banking will Transform the Payments Industry

Open banking is a business model wherein banks and other financial institutions can exchange data within the financial ecosystem to create better financial products and services for customers. Banks are setting up an infrastructure where customer data can be safely shared only with consent. Customer consent is mandatory for sharing...
BOJ Adachi: Do not think the current weak yen is a negative for Japan's economy

Bank of Japan (BOJ) board member Seiji Adachi talks up the weakness in the yen, as he sees its benefit on the economy. Will patiently maintain easy monetary policy. BOJ will scrutinise covid developments, impact on corporate finance in deciding fate of pandemic-relief loan schemes. Japan's corporate funding condition is...
Global economy rebounds, but for how long?

The world economy woke up from its pandemic-induced coma in 2021, but soaring inflation, global supply chain bottlenecks and a resurgent coronavirus have taken the shine off the comeback. Now growth is at risk of weakening next year. Here is a look at the state of the global economy:
Italy in talks with EU to delay MPS privatisation beyond 2023 – sources

ROME (Reuters) – Italy’s Treasury is discussing with European Union authorities the possibility of extending by more than two years a 2021 deadline to cut Rome’s 64% stake in ailing bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS), two sources told Reuters. Under the terms of a 5.4 billion euro ($6.12...
