Japan’s finance ministry takes punitive action vs Mizuho over forex law

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s finance ministry on Friday ordered the banking arm of Mizuho Financial Group to take corrective measures over its breach of the country’s foreign exchange law and submit prevention measures by Dec....

India Nov trade deficit at record $23.27 billion

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India posted a record merchandise trade deficit of $23.27 billion in November compared with $10.19 billion a year ago, preliminary data released by the government showed on Wednesday. India’s merchandise exports rose to $29.88 billion for the month from $23.62 billion in the same period last...
Italy may shift 2 billion euros from tax cuts to energy price curbs – sources

ROME (Reuters) – Italy is considering increasing by some 2 billion euros ($2.27 billion) funds set aside to curb energy prices next year, using resources previously planned to cut income and business taxes, three government sources said. With international energy prices soaring this year, Mario Draghi’s government already spent more...
Italy in talks with EU to delay MPS privatisation beyond 2023 – sources

ROME (Reuters) – Italy’s Treasury is discussing with European Union authorities the possibility of extending by more than two years a 2021 deadline to cut Rome’s 64% stake in ailing bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS), two sources told Reuters. Under the terms of a 5.4 billion euro ($6.12...
South Korea’s Finance Ministry Pushes Crypto Tax to 2023

South Korea’s National Assembly passed a bill pushing the planned tax on crypto capital gains until 2023, according to the country’s finance ministry. Representatives from both the government and opposition within the Tax Subcommittee in the National Assembly reached the agreement on November 29. The next step is expected to take place at the plenary session scheduled for December 2. If the amendment passes during the session, the intended taxation scheme will be implemented on January 1, 2023, one year later than originally intended. At that point, a 20% capital gains tax will be imposed on any annual gains of more than 2.5 million won.
Mizuho CEO to step down to take responsibility for system failures – Nikkei

TOKYO (Reuters) – Mizuho Financial Group Chief Executive Officer Tatsufumi Sakai intends to step down to take responsibility for a series of system failures this year, the Nikkei business daily reported on Thursday. The banking group’s nomination committee will start discussions to select a new management team, the Nikkei said.
Japanese Finance Ministry Questions F-X Fighter Cost

Japan’s finance ministry is questioning the affordability of the F-X, the large, twin-engine fighter to be developed by Mitsubishi with help from Lockheed Martin. “As the project requires a huge amount of taxpayer money, shouldn’t we give taxpayers a concrete overview rather than an abstract... Subscription Required. Japanese Finance Ministry...
Canadian factory sector defies supply constraints as output climbs

TORONTO (Reuters) – Canadian manufacturing activity expanded at a slightly slower but still robust pace in November as production accelerated in spite of severe supply bottlenecks, data showed on Wednesday. The IHS Markit Canada Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) dipped to a seasonally adjusted 57.2 in November from 57.7 in...
U.S. CFPB says considering guidance aimed at curbing banks’ reliance on overdraft, non-sufficient fees revenue

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The head of the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) told reporters on Wednesday that he has asked staff to consider additional agency guidance aimed at curbing banks’ reliance on overdraft, non-sufficient fees. “The [consumer watchdog] is considering a range of regulatory interventions to help restore meaningful...
Beijing wanted to 'break' Australia -U.S. Indo-Pacific adviser

SYDNEY, Dec 1 (Reuters) - China is conducting "dramatic economic warfare" against Australia and has tried to "break" the U.S. ally, contributing to increased anxiety about Beijing in the region, the White House's Indo Pacific coordinator, Kurt Campbell, said in a speech to a Sydney think tank on Wednesday. U.S....
Global economy rebounds, but for how long?

The world economy woke up from its pandemic-induced coma in 2021, but soaring inflation, global supply chain bottlenecks and a resurgent coronavirus have taken the shine off the comeback. Now growth is at risk of weakening next year. Here is a look at the state of the global economy:
Japan tightening border controls on three more African countries – Foreign Ministry

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan will tighten border controls for the southern African nations of Mozambique, Malawi and Zambia, requiring a 10-day quarantine for any entrants, the Foreign Ministry said on Saturday, after a new coronavirus variant was detected in South Africa. The new rules will take effect from midnight (1500...
Unions ready to call strike at Telecom Italia

MILAN (Reuters) – Italy’s telecommunications unions are preparing to call a strike at Telecom Italia (TIM) amid uncertainty over the future of the group caught between its latest boardroom crisis and a proposed takeover by U.S. fund KKR. KKR made a 10.8 billion euro ($12.2 billion) offer for TIM last...
Crypto can bring about financial inclusion, Infosys chair says

MUMBAI (Reuters) -Crypto assets are worth considering and can be used to bring about more financial inclusion, Nandan Nilekani, chairman of software services exporter Infosys , said at the Reuters Next Conference https://reutersevents.com/events/next on Wednesday. “There is a role for crypto as assets but they obviously will have to follow...
Brace Yourself. Brazil Is About to Rock Markets

You might think the most important factors driving commodity markets right now are the speed at which the U.S. Federal Reserve unwinds stimulus; the state of China’s real estate industry; or geopolitical jostling within OPEC. Don’t rule out the significance of Brazilian welfare payments. Brazil’s currency, the real, has been...
Dollar recovers in face of Omicron; commodity currencies slide

NEW YORK, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar recovered from a loss on Wednesday after reports the Omicron coronavirus variant is spreading and oil prices turned down, hurting commodity currencies. The dollar index against major currencies was up 01% in the afternoon in New York after having fallen 0.3%...
