ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

JPMorgan: No signs of funding stress in Turkey banking system

By Syndicated Content
740thefan.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – JPMorgan said it sees no signs of funding stress in Turkey’s banking system at present and recommended going overweight on some subordinated...

740thefan.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Dollar recovers in face of Omicron; commodity currencies slide

NEW YORK, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar recovered from a loss on Wednesday after reports the Omicron coronavirus variant is spreading and oil prices turned down, hurting commodity currencies. The dollar index against major currencies was up 01% in the afternoon in New York after having fallen 0.3%...
BUSINESS
740thefan.com

Canadian economy posts annualized gain of 5.4% in Q3, October GDP seen up 0.8%

OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canada’s economy grew at an annualized rate of 5.4% in the third quarter, beating expectations, while real GDP most likely rose 0.8% in October following a 0.1% gain in September, Statistics Canada data showed on Tuesday. Statscan revised down its second quarter annualized contraction to 3.2% from...
WORLD
NBC Connecticut

A Fintech Helping Banks Enter the Cloud Hits $1 Billion Valuation in JPMorgan-Backed Investment

LONDON — British fintech start-up Thought Machine has raised $200 million in a fresh round of funding that lifts its valuation above the coveted $1 billion mark. The cash injection was led by Nyca Partners, a U.S.-based venture capital firm that has previously bet on companies including Affirm and Revolut, with additional backing coming from major lenders including JPMorgan Chase, Standard Chartered and ING.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

OneConnect Launches New Gamma Core Banking System

OneConnect Financial Technology Co Ltd (NYSE: OCFT) launched Gamma Core, its latest core banking system for financial institutions. Gamma Core helps banks undergo a complete digital restructuring to upgrade their underlying architecture, business processes, and core systems. Gamma Core is underpinned by the concept of three "ones," the first of...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jpmorgan#Stress#Turkey#External Debt#Reuters#Akbank#Fx
investing.com

JPMorgan named most important bank to health of financial system

LONDON (Reuters) -JPMorgan Chase has once again been named the world's most important bank to the health of the wider financial system, according to the latest annual ranking of top lenders by global regulators. The Financial Stability Board (FSB), made up of regulators from G20 countries, published its latest table...
BUSINESS
Atlantic City Press

Increased prices and demand for Turkeys has put stress on local food banks

Increased prices and demand for turkeys this year ahead of Thanksgiving have presented challenges to local food banks and their community partners. Amid these shortages and price increases, the Community FoodBank of New Jersey, Southern Branch, has had to adapt to meet the increased demand of their more than 300 partners across Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties ahead of the holiday.
CAPE MAY, NJ
Axios

Signs of stress in the Treasury market

A who’s who of financial regulatory agencies are convening Wednesday to talk about how to ensure the $22 trillion Treasury market functions properly. At issue: Fixing liquidity problems that have, at times, exacerbated price swings. Why it matters: U.S. Treasuries are the benchmark for all other financial markets. Large price...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
740thefan.com

CoinShares Intl to buy French fintech company Napoleon for around 14 million euros

PARIS (Reuters) – Cryptocurrency company CoinShares International has agreed to buy French fintech Napoleon Crypto SAS for around 13.9 million euros ($15.8 million), as the booming cryptocurrency sector continues to attract investors’ money. CoinShares said on Wednesday that its takeover of Napoleon Crypto SAS formed part of its strategy of...
BUSINESS
740thefan.com

India Nov trade deficit at record $23.27 billion

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India posted a record merchandise trade deficit of $23.27 billion in November compared with $10.19 billion a year ago, preliminary data released by the government showed on Wednesday. India’s merchandise exports rose to $29.88 billion for the month from $23.62 billion in the same period last...
ECONOMY
740thefan.com

ESG Book aims to ‘disrupt’ sustainability sector with free data

LONDON (Reuters) – HSBC, Deutsche Bank and Swiss Re have thrown their support behind ESG Book, a new environment, social and governance (ESG) data platform launched on Wednesday to ‘disrupt’ the market with a free “public good” service for companies and investors. The ESG information sector has become a money...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Brazilian digital banking platform Nu to offer 289.2 million shares in IPO, priced at $8 to $9 each

Brazilian digital banking platform Nu Holdings Ltd. set terms for its initial public offering on Tuesday, with plans to offer 289.2 million Class A shares, priced at $8 to $9 each. The company is also planning to list Class A shares in the form of Brazilian depositary receipts in Brazil, with each BDR representing 1/6(th) of a Class A ordinary share. The company has applied to list on the New York Stock Exchange, under the ticker 'NU.' Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and Nu Invest Corretora de Valores SA are lead underwriters in a syndicate of 13 banks on the deal. Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes. The company had a loss of $99.1 million in the nine months through Sept. 30, wider than the loss of $64.4 million posted in the year-earlier period. Revenue roughly doubled to $1.062 billion from $534.6 billion. The Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 0.5% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 24%.
MARKETS
740thefan.com

IG Group to sell two trading platforms for $216 million

(Reuters) – Online trading platform IG Group said on Wednesday it was planning to sell its short-term options trading platform NADEX and crypto stock exchange Small Exchange for $216 million to Crypto.com’s Forix Dax Markets. The sale of its North American Derivatives Exchange Inc (NADEX) and Small Exchange, in which...
STOCKS
CNBC

Treasury yields rise as investors monitor developments with omicron Covid variant

U.S. Treasury yields climbed on Monday, as investors kept an eye on the latest developments with the Covid omicron variant. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose by 4.6 basis points to 1.531% at around 3:00 p.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond climbed by 4.8 basis points to 1.878%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Global economy rebounds, but for how long?

The world economy woke up from its pandemic-induced coma in 2021, but soaring inflation, global supply chain bottlenecks and a resurgent coronavirus have taken the shine off the comeback. Now growth is at risk of weakening next year. Here is a look at the state of the global economy:
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy