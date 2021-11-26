China issues draft rules to govern online advertising

The Georgian prime minister has announced that the country is to tighten online casino reforms, with the mandated restrictions to be imposed across two phases. Under the first of these, an increase in online casino taxes as well as a raise in the minimum eligible age for participation to 25 years are to be undertaken, alongside the prohibition of igaming advertising. In the second, it is envisaged that the activity will be banned throughout the country completely.

