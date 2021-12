Japan will soon be testing its very own bank-backed cryptocurrency. The new coin — tentatively called DCJPY — will be backed by a partnership between three of the country’s largest banking corporations: Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Mizuho Financial Group, and Sumitomo Financial Group. Up to 70 Japanese firms have already announced that they would launch the Yen-based cryptocurrency in 2022, and the three major players have been engaging in discussions since 2020 to build the necessary infrastructure for digital payments. Other members in the 70-strong consortium include massive companies such as the Kansai Electric Power Company and the East Japan Railway Company.

