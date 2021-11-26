ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yoga

SIT With John Roberts

By The Wave
Wave of Long Island
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGuided Imagery is a stress inoculation strategy for relaxation. Body Scanning (11/28/19) is one of my favorite strategies that I use every day. Guided Imagery, according to Schwartz, is guided meditation. Scripts can be personalized to your lifestyle, practiced on your own, or with a group. There is no right or...

HuffingtonPost

Actor Kristy Swanson, Who Spread Virus Misinformation, Is Hospitalized With COVID-19

Actor Kristy Swanson, the original “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” said Monday she has been hospitalized in New Jersey after contracting COVID-19. “Prayers for me please. Yesterday I took an ambulance ride to the hospital. I’m still here with pneumonia, I’m on oxygen etc, all covid related of course. I’m in good spirits and in great hands,” she tweeted.
PUBLIC HEALTH
SB Nation

A Study Says If You're Taking This Vitamin, Your Heart Is in Good Shape

If you’ve recently been diagnosed with high blood pressure, elevated cholesterol, or prediabetes, chances are you’re looking for ways to lower your risk of developing heart disease and preventing a heart attack or stroke. Healthcare providers agree that being physically active, eating nutritious foods, reducing stress, and maintaining a healthy weight are all important components of a heart-healthy lifestyle. The role supplements for heart health play can often be confusing.
EDUCATION
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Warn Experts

Catching coronavirus is bad enough, but what if the symptoms never stop? Long COVID can affect anyone, and those it has are often called Long Haulers. "There's a variety of presentations that people can have. And this is ranging from those that were hospitalized to those that were even not hospitalized at all," says Dr. Natalia Covarrubias-Eckardt in a Providence presentation. Why? "We have no clue, so everybody's different and everyone's presentation is different, which is why this is a really interesting syndrome. Some people have that just for a couple of days. Some don't get it at all, whereas others are still fighting with it when they were first diagnosed back when the COVID first hit us. And we're still learning about why this happens. There are some theories that it's an immune response and inflammatory response, and some people have higher inflammatory responses to the virus than other patients, but we still don't know a hundred percent." What we do know are the symptoms. Read on to hear about some of the most common—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Doctors Warn You Not to Take Too Much of This Vitamin Right Now

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been multiple studies examining how vitamins can impact your chances of contracting COVID-19 and amping up on them may influence severity of infection and even death. However, a notable study warns that one in particular may not be as effective as previously believed. Read on to find out what it is—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
EatThis

Doctors Say "Do Not" Do This After Your COVID Booster

The arrival of COVID booster shots can give many of us peace of mind that our immune systems are bolstered against COVID-19 this winter. The colder months are a time when viruses of any kind spread more readily because more people gather indoors. But a booster shot isn't a license to be totally carefree. To ensure your booster shot's optimal effectiveness, these are five things you should never do after receiving a booster. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

This Vitamin May Stop Dementia, Says New Study

According to the World Health Organization, more than 55 million people worldwide suffer from dementia, "a syndrome – usually of a chronic or progressive nature – that leads to deterioration in cognitive function (i.e. the ability to process thought) beyond what might be expected from the usual consequences of biological aging." The most common symptoms of dementia include memory loss, becoming lost in familiar places, changes in learning or thinking and becoming confused while at home, but taking a daily multivitamin might help slow cognitive delay according to a new study. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
EatThis

The #1 Worst Drink for Your Liver, New Study Says

Maybe you intuitively understand that because the liver filters toxins from your body, it's essential to keep this important organ healthy. And often, when we talk about liver damage, the first thing that comes to mind is alcohol. However, new research reveals an entirely different category of drink is what commonly harms the liver… and unlike alcohol, there's no minimum required age for this type of beverage.
HEALTH
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID-19 Risk By 50%

A sufficient level of this vitamin could halve the risk of catching coronavirus and protect COVID-19 patients from the worst of the disease. Vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and the severity of the disease, if it is caught, research finds. Professor Michael Holick, study co-author, said:
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

COVID Symptoms Appear in This Order Often

While COVID-19 affects people differently, there are symptoms to watch out for in a certain order that help identify if you have the virus. Signs of COVID range from shortness of breath, coughing, sneezing, vomiting, headache and more and Eat This, Not That! Health talked to Dr. J. Wes Ulm, MD, Ph.D., who explains COVID symptoms and patterns to be aware of. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Coffee and Eggs Increase the Risk of This Serious Cancer, New Study Suggests

Sitting down to a breakfast of coffee and eggs might sound like a relaxing way to spend a morning off work (and it is). There's just some news worth hearing, if these are two pleasures you enjoy: A group of researchers says both eggs and coffee, along with two other common factors in many diets, have just been found to be associated with what's often a life-threatening type of cancer.
CANCER
EatThis

The #1 Cause of Depression, According to Science

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's 2019 National Health Interview Survey, 4.7 percent of adults over the age of 18 experience regular feelings of depression, with about 1 out of every 6 adults will have depression at some time in their life. While everyone experiences sadness on occasion, how is depression different, who is most likely to get it and what is the number one cause? Read on to learn everything you need to know about depression—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
MENTAL HEALTH
Best Life

Doing This for 30 Minutes a Day Slashes Your Dementia Risk, Study Says

Facing the risk of dementia is an unfortunate part of the aging process. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), it's estimated that 5.8 million people currently have Alzheimer's disease and other related dementias, including 5.6 million of whom are 65 or older. Thankfully, research devoted to the degenerative condition is beginning to help shed light on how to treat it, lessen its effects, or potentially avoid it entirely. And in one recent study, researchers found that doing one activity in particular for 30 minutes each day could significantly reduce the risk of dementia in older adults. Keep reading to see what could help give you a brain boost.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Deadline

WME Agent Robert Newman & Family Mourn Loss Of Daughter Leah From Postpartum Complications

WME’s Robert Newman, one of the best liked and most prominent literary agents in Hollywood, suffered a tragedy last week. He wrote a short note for the community as he and his family grieves. The Newmans have our profound condolences.  On Monday, November 22, 2021, Leah Stephanie Newman gave birth to her beautiful daughter, Beatrice Violet. Beatrice’s mother, our beloved daughter and sister, Leah passed away unexpectedly from unknown postpartum complications at Cedars Sinai Medical Center on Wednesday, November 24. Beatrice will be lovingly raised by Leah’s parents, Cindy and Robert Newman. To know Leah was to love her. She was an...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Omicron symptoms: What to look out for as doctor says new variant completely different to Delta

A doctor in South Africa, one of the first persons to suspect the emergence of a different virus strain, assured that the symptoms of Omicron are "mild," amid rising concerns over the new Covid variant. Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association, said she noticed seven patients at her clinic who had symptoms different from the Delta variant. "What brought them to the surgery was this extreme tiredness," she told AFP, adding that the patients had mild muscle aches, a "scratchy throat" and dry cough.Dr Coetzee said she alerted health officials of a "clinical picture...
PUBLIC HEALTH
survivornet.com

Veteran Journalist Chris Wallace, 74, Reveals His Private Battle with Skin Cancer: ‘Please Lather Yourself with SPF and Wear a Hat’

Chris Wallace's Battle with Skin Cancer & His Recovery Pastime. Veteran journalist Chris Wallace, who’s the anchor of Fox News Sunday and has hosted presidential debates, recently shared his skin cancer diagnosis and treatment, which included surgery. Wallace spoke with Armchair Expert podcast hosts Dax Shepard and Monica Padman about...
CANCER
Knowridge Science Report

This common arthritis drug may save lives in COVID

In a recent study published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine, researchers found hospitalized patients with COVID-19 who received the rheumatoid arthritis drug baricitinib, in combination with the standard of care, died less often than those receiving only the standard of care. The study is from Vanderbilt University. One author is...
PUBLIC HEALTH

