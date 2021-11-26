Japan’s finance ministry takes punitive action vs Mizuho over forex law

South Korea’s National Assembly passed a bill pushing the planned tax on crypto capital gains until 2023, according to the country’s finance ministry. Representatives from both the government and opposition within the Tax Subcommittee in the National Assembly reached the agreement on November 29. The next step is expected to take place at the plenary session scheduled for December 2. If the amendment passes during the session, the intended taxation scheme will be implemented on January 1, 2023, one year later than originally intended. At that point, a 20% capital gains tax will be imposed on any annual gains of more than 2.5 million won.

INCOME TAX ・ 1 DAY AGO