Japan’s finance ministry takes punitive action vs Mizuho over forex law

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s finance ministry on Friday ordered the banking arm of Mizuho Financial Group to take corrective measures over its breach of the country’s foreign exchange law and submit prevention measures by Dec....

India Nov trade deficit at record $23.27 billion

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India posted a record merchandise trade deficit of $23.27 billion in November compared with $10.19 billion a year ago, preliminary data released by the government showed on Wednesday. India’s merchandise exports rose to $29.88 billion for the month from $23.62 billion in the same period last...
South Korea’s Finance Ministry Pushes Crypto Tax to 2023

South Korea’s National Assembly passed a bill pushing the planned tax on crypto capital gains until 2023, according to the country’s finance ministry. Representatives from both the government and opposition within the Tax Subcommittee in the National Assembly reached the agreement on November 29. The next step is expected to take place at the plenary session scheduled for December 2. If the amendment passes during the session, the intended taxation scheme will be implemented on January 1, 2023, one year later than originally intended. At that point, a 20% capital gains tax will be imposed on any annual gains of more than 2.5 million won.
Canadian economy posts annualized gain of 5.4% in Q3, October GDP seen up 0.8%

OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canada’s economy grew at an annualized rate of 5.4% in the third quarter, beating expectations, while real GDP most likely rose 0.8% in October following a 0.1% gain in September, Statistics Canada data showed on Tuesday. Statscan revised down its second quarter annualized contraction to 3.2% from...
Mizuho CEO quits over series of IT problems

Mizuho Financial Group CEO Tatsufumi Sakai has resigned after Japan's banking regulator hit the firm with a business improvement order related to a series of systems glitches. Sakai quit after the Japanese megabank received its second order this year from the Financial Services Agency (FSA). The first order cost Mizuho Bank President Koji Fujiwara his job but with system failures continuing, Sakai has now also gone, along with several other senior executives.
Mizuho CEO to step down to take responsibility for system failures – Nikkei

TOKYO (Reuters) – Mizuho Financial Group Chief Executive Officer Tatsufumi Sakai intends to step down to take responsibility for a series of system failures this year, the Nikkei business daily reported on Thursday. The banking group’s nomination committee will start discussions to select a new management team, the Nikkei said.
Japanese Finance Ministry Questions F-X Fighter Cost

Japan’s finance ministry is questioning the affordability of the F-X, the large, twin-engine fighter to be developed by Mitsubishi with help from Lockheed Martin. “As the project requires a huge amount of taxpayer money, shouldn’t we give taxpayers a concrete overview rather than an abstract... Subscription Required. Japanese Finance Ministry...
Haven currencies ebb with Omicron fears

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Riskier currencies bounced from recent lows and safe-havens such as the yen eased against the dollar on Wednesday as traders in Asia lightened some of their worries about the Omicron variant. The Chinese yuan, a beacon of resilience in a turbulent few days, touched a six-month high...
Global economy rebounds, but for how long?

The world economy woke up from its pandemic-induced coma in 2021, but soaring inflation, global supply chain bottlenecks and a resurgent coronavirus have taken the shine off the comeback. Now growth is at risk of weakening next year. Here is a look at the state of the global economy:
Beijing wanted to 'break' Australia -U.S. Indo-Pacific adviser

SYDNEY, Dec 1 (Reuters) - China is conducting "dramatic economic warfare" against Australia and has tried to "break" the U.S. ally, contributing to increased anxiety about Beijing in the region, the White House's Indo Pacific coordinator, Kurt Campbell, said in a speech to a Sydney think tank on Wednesday. U.S....
Sterling falls 0.5% versus euro and dollar

LONDON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Sterling fell versus the euro and the dollar on Tuesday as traders feared the Bank of England might keep interest rates unchanged amid concerns about the Omicron coronavirus variant. Omicron was first detected in southern Africa last week, prompting countries around the world to rush...
Japan tightening border controls on three more African countries – Foreign Ministry

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan will tighten border controls for the southern African nations of Mozambique, Malawi and Zambia, requiring a 10-day quarantine for any entrants, the Foreign Ministry said on Saturday, after a new coronavirus variant was detected in South Africa. The new rules will take effect from midnight (1500...
Former PM Abe says Japan, U.S. could not stand by if China attacked Taiwan

TAIPEI (Reuters) – Japan and the United States could not stand by if China attacked Taiwan and Beijing needs to understand this, former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Wednesday. “A Taiwan emergency is a Japanese emergency, and therefore an emergency for the Japan-U.S. alliance. People in Beijing, President...
Brace Yourself. Brazil Is About to Rock Markets

You might think the most important factors driving commodity markets right now are the speed at which the U.S. Federal Reserve unwinds stimulus; the state of China’s real estate industry; or geopolitical jostling within OPEC. Don’t rule out the significance of Brazilian welfare payments. Brazil’s currency, the real, has been...
Factbox-Key ECB comments in lead up to crucial Dec 16 meeting

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – The following are key comments by ECB policymakers in the run up to a crucial Dec 16 policy meeting that will decide on the bank’s policy stance once emergency bond purchases end in March. A clear divide has opened between rate-setters emphasising a growing risk of high...
Portugal’s third-quarter GDP growth confirmed at 2.9%, final data show

(Reuters) – Portugal’s tourism-dependent economy grew 2.9% in the third quarter of 2021 from the previous three-month period, data from the National Institute of Statistics (INE) showed on Tuesday. The second reading confirmed the flash estimate figures released by the INE on October 29. The economy grew 4.2% from a...
