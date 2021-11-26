New Zealand PM Ardern backs Five Eyes, open to other alliances

New Zealand will open its international borders to displaced residents, allowing them to return to the country from January 2022.The gradual lifting of harsh border restrictions was announced by the government on Wednesday, and will come almost two years after they were imposed as a part of the measures to keep out the Covid-19 pandemic.While displaced residents will be allowed to return from January, tourists will have to wait till April to enter the Pacific nation.Completely vaccinated New Zealanders stuck in Australia will be allowed to return from 16 January without staying in quarantine, and from other countries after 13...

