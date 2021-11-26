ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

New Zealand PM Ardern backs Five Eyes, open to other alliances

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern expressed support on Friday for its Five Eyes alliance with Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States, but said her country would also consider other economic alliances in the Pacific region. New Zealand has faced increasing pressure from some elements among...

Was new variant named Omicron to avoid angering Beijing? WHO chose to skip TWO letters of Greek alphabet to avoid 'Xi' which has written similarity to Chinese president Xi Jinping

The relationship between China and the World Health Organisation has come under renewed scrutiny after the UN body appeared to skip over the Greek letter 'Xi' and call the new Covid variant 'Omicron' instead. Last night the WHO sparked criticism from China hawks after it named the mutation 'Omicron' instead...
Jacinda Ardern
New Zealand PM says Facebook, others must do more against online hate

(Reuters) – Tech giants like Meta’s Facebook and world leaders needed to do “much more” to stamp out violent extremism and radicalisation online, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Friday. Ardern and French President Emmanuel Macron launched a global initiative to end online hate in 2019 after a...
New Zealand Opposition Picks Former Airline Boss to Take on Ardern

WELLINGTON (Reuters) -New Zealand's main opposition National Party selected on Tuesday a former chief executive of the national carrier as its new leader to face Labour Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in the next election expected in 2023. Christopher Luxon, who helmed Air New Zealand for seven years until September 2019,...
Here’s why UK investors should keep an eye on New Zealand’s fight against inflation

Quick thing before I start – if you haven’t booked your ticket to MoneyWeek’s Wealth Summit yet, get in quick! Only a week to go!. Inflation in the UK hit a 30-year high yesterday, in old money (by old money, I’m referring to the inflation measure that the Bank of England used to target, RPIX, which is now rising at an annual rate of 6.1%).
NZ PM Ardern: Will lift Auckland border next month after lockdown ends

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Wednesday, they will lift a temporary border around Auckland on December 15, reopening borders almost after four months. “Aucklanders who have been vaccinated or tested will be able to reconnect with the rest of New Zealand in time for Christmas and summer.”
NZ PM Ardern: Country will move to new covid alert system from December 3

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Monday, the country will slowly shift away from the use of lockdowns and will allow all businesses to operate, beginning from December 3. Key quotes. “All of New Zealand will move into the Covid-19 Protection Framework at midnight on Dec. 2, making...
New Zealand to stay closed to foreigners for another five months

New Zealand said Wednesday it will not reopen to foreign travellers for at least another five months, as it slowly relaxes some of the world's toughest pandemic border restrictions. But foreign nationals must wait until the end of April under the blueprint for a phased reopening unveiled Wednesday. 
New Zealand
Australia
China
New Zealand PM Ardern says prepared for new COVID-19 variants

Nov 26 (Reuters) - New Zealand is well prepared for the discovery of new coronavirus variants that may be resistant to vaccines, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Friday, including the strain currently spreading in South Africa. "All of our planning around COVID, we have built into it the possibility...
New Zealand reveals plan to finally open borders to its stranded citizens

New Zealand will open its international borders to displaced residents, allowing them to return to the country from January 2022.The gradual lifting of harsh border restrictions was announced by the government on Wednesday, and will come almost two years after they were imposed as a part of the measures to keep out the Covid-19 pandemic.While displaced residents will be allowed to return from January, tourists will have to wait till April to enter the Pacific nation.Completely vaccinated New Zealanders stuck in Australia will be allowed to return from 16 January without staying in quarantine, and from other countries after 13...
Further Flight Cancelations As New Zealand Delays Border Opening

New Zealand will reopen its borders to fully vaccinated travelers on April 30, 2022, more than two years after bringing down the shutters. Wednesday’s announcement included confirmation all fully vaccinated travelers will need to undergo seven days of isolation and sparked another round of flight cancelations by airlines. But there...
China says it will release oil reserves according to its needs

BEIJING, Nov 24 (Reuters) - China will release crude oil from its reserves according to its needs, a foreign ministry spokesman said on Wednesday, adding that the country was in close communication with oil-producing and oil-consuming countries. The United States said on Tuesday that it will release millions of barrels...
G7 ministers meet as new Covid strain spreads around the globe

G7 health ministers were to hold an emergency meeting Monday on the new Omicron Covid-19 strain spreading the globe and forcing border closures, as experts race to understand what the variant means for the fight to end the pandemic. The meeting was called by G7 chair Britain, which is among a steadily growing number of countries detecting cases of the heavily mutated new strain. Omicron, first discovered in southern Africa, represents a fresh challenge to global efforts to battle the pandemic. Several countries have already re-imposed restrictions many had hoped were a thing of the past. "We know we are now in a race against time," said European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen. Vaccine manufacturers needed two to three weeks "to get a full picture of the quality of the mutations", she added.
New info shows omicron spread wider earlier than thought

BRUSSELS (AP) — New findings about the coronavirus’s omicron variant made it clear Tuesday that the emerging threat slipped into countries well before their defenses were up, as two distant nations announced their first cases and a third reported its presence before South African officials sounded the alarm. The Netherlands’ RIVM health institute found omicron […]
