Public Health

Germany to declare South Africa virus variant area – ministry source

By Syndicated Content
 5 days ago

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany will declare South Africa a virus variant area on Friday after the detection of a new COVID-19 variant there, a health ministry source said. The decision, which will...

Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Investigation launched after German doctor administers 20,000 home-made Covid ‘vaccines’

German state prosecutors have launched a criminal investigation into a controversial physician and entrepreneur after he inoculated 20,000 people with a homemade Covid vaccine.Winfried Stöcker, a 74-year-old billionaire and owner of Lübeck airport, where the shots were administered, faces charges of violating Germany’s medicines laws, along with the managing director of the airport and two other retired physicians, aged 80 and 81, according to a report on the NDR news station. He could also face further charges for running an unlicensed vaccination campaign, after a police raid on Saturday shut down the illegal operation.Stöcker has become a legendary maverick among...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Beast

Omicron Variant Officially Hits the United States

The United States has identified its first case of the Omicron variant, which has already been reported in more than a dozen other countries since the new coronavirus strain was first detected in southern Africa last week. The infected patient—who is experiencing “mild symptoms”—is fully vaccinated, and returned to California...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Taylor Daily Press

Belgium has imposed a ban on entry to South Africa due to a new virus variant, other countries are also taking measures

Germany It introduces a ban on entry to South Africa as of today. Airlines are only allowed to fly German citizens to Germany. They must be quarantined for 14 days of arrival, regardless of whether or not they have been vaccinated. The measure may also apply to countries neighboring South Africa. Austria Similar action was taken.
PUBLIC HEALTH
eturbonews.com

A New Monster COVID Virus spreading in South Africa

Vaccinated or not- this may not make a big difference for a new COVID Virus, some now call the monster. The variant is currently spreading in South Africa. The newly identified coronavirus variant that has spread in South Africa is the most concerning that British health officials have seen as it has double the number of mutations of the Delta variant including some associated with evading the immune response.
PUBLIC HEALTH
740thefan.com

Rugby-Nine more from Munster test positive for COVID-19 in South Africa

(Reuters) – Munster have nine new COVID-19 cases in their camp in South Africa, the Irish rugby team said on Tuesday, taking the total count to 10. Both staff and players have tested positive and will quarantine in a hotel in Cape Town, joining the first player https://www.reuters.com/article/health-coronavirus-safrica-rugby-union-idINL1N2SJ09C who returned a positive test on Sunday. Welsh side Cardiff also said they had two positive cases over the weekend.
PUBLIC HEALTH
740thefan.com

Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

(Reuters) – China detected 91 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases with confirmed symptoms for Tuesday, marking the highest daily count since Nov. 2 and a significant jump from 21 cases a day earlier, as the country fights a fresh outbreak in the north. EUROPE. * The EU drug regulator said it...
WORLD
740thefan.com

France sends more police to Martinique to quell COVID unrest

PARIS (Reuters) – Police reinforcements arrived in the French Caribbean territory of Martinique on Tuesday to restore order after unrest that erupted over COVID-19 measures, in particular the mandatory vaccination of healthcare workers, a government minister said. Martinique, and before it the nearby island of Guadeloupe, has seen several days...
PROTESTS
740thefan.com

UK has 22 cases of Omicron, health secretary says

LONDON (Reuters) – British Health Secretary Sajid Javid said there were 22 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus in the United Kingdom, and that that figure was set to rise. Javid added that he expected to know more about the variant within two weeks, as scientists work to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
740thefan.com

S.Africa festival halted after 36 test positive for COVID on site

DURBAN, South Africa (Reuters) – Organisers halted a music festival for young people on the South African coast on Wednesday after 36 people tested positive for COVID-19 at the site, the latest impact from a new wave of infections sweeping across the country. South Africa has found itself in the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
740thefan.com

COVID: France extends suspension of flights from high-risk southern African countries

PARIS (Reuters) – France has decided to extend until at least Saturday its suspension of flights from southern African countries which have been hit hard by the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus, said French European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune. “As of this morning, we have extended the suspension of...
WORLD
740thefan.com

WHO agrees to launch negotiations on pandemic prevention

GENEVA (Reuters) – The World Health Organization (WHO) agreed on Wednesday to launch negotiations on an international treaty to prevent and control future pandemics. The decision was adopted by consensus at WHO’s special ministerial assembly of its 194 member states, drawing applause from delegations at the end of a three-day meeting.
WORLD
740thefan.com

German ICUs expect COVID peak to hit hospitals at Xmas

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany looks set to reach a peak of its fourth wave of COVID-19 infections by mid-December that could mean 6,000 intensive care beds will be occupied by Christmas, the country’s association for intensive care medicine said on Wednesday. Andreas Schuppert, a forecaster for the association, told a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

Why the omicron variant might change how the pandemic ends

The omicron variant of the coronavirus might be a sign that the coronavirus pandemic has reached a new, safer stage than before, experts told The Sydney Morning Herald. Over the weekend, the World Health Organization warned of a new COVID-19 variant of concern, naming it after the Greek alphabet letter name of “omicron,” as I wrote for the Deseret News.
PUBLIC HEALTH
740thefan.com

British armed forces to allow people with HIV to enlist

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain plans to allow people who have tested positive for HIV to join the armed forces if they no longer carry a detectable amount of the virus, its defence ministry said on Wednesday. Military personnel who become infected with HIV after enlistment can already remain in the...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Covid treatment that could be a lifesaver for thousands of Australians is FINALLY approved - as the Prime Minister declares that lockdowns won't return despite the Omicron variant spreading

Medical regulators have approved a new antibody treatment for COVID-19 as the prime minister urged for calm over the Omicron variant. The Therapeutic Goods Administration granted approval for the use of tocilizumab, a treatment for patients hospitalised with COVID-19 who require oxygen. It's the fourth treatment for the virus given...
PUBLIC HEALTH

