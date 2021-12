The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is undoubtedly one of the more expensive smartphones out there. The fragile contraption might come off as little more than a party trick initially, but our in-depth review determined that it strikes a steady balance between performance and aesthetics. Those looking to get their hands on one will be pleased to know that Amazon is selling it for $1,499, a full $300 less than its regular price.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 10 DAYS AGO