Christmas Toy Shop is ready for Saturday's giveaway

FAIRMONT — The Marion County Christmas Toy Shop is stocked and ready for Saturday.

Now, the Marion County Election Center sits quiet, filled with mountains of bags of toys ready to be handed out. Saturday afternoon, the center will be bustling with a line of cars full of families.

The Toy Shop will operate in the same, drive-thru format that it took on last year. Cars will funnel through Palatine Park and line up to receive their gifts, all the registered parents need to bring is an empty trunk.

The organizers haven’t completely worked out the flow of traffic through the park yet, but families who arrive Saturday are encouraged to head into Palatine Park and there will be members of the Police Reserve directing cars.

The shop’s hours will be from 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27. By 5:30 p.m., families who did not register are welcome to ask volunteers if there are still bags of toys leftover for their children.

“The most impressive thing about this year is that last year we got to experiment and find out what was the best way to distribute toys,” said D.D. Meighen, a founder and volunteer of the Toy Shop. “This year we have expedited the process. In fact, our volunteers have not been here that much because of how quick we’ve packed the bags.”

Another impressive aspect of this year’s event is that the Toy Shop has exceeded its fundraising goal yet again. Organizers hoped for $20,000 but were able to raised $23,900.

This was made possible by the work of the local schools and the involvement of the Marion County Board of Education, who contributed $11,900 to the total.

“This is the most money we’ve ever raised. Seeing how much money was raised by the schools and the children ... really got me excited,” said Butch Tennant, director of the Toy Shop. “It’s unbelievable. The citizens of Marion County donated and it’s just been great. We just hope we have enough [toys] for Saturday.”

One of the volunteers who’s been instrumental in organizing the finances and making sure there are enough toys to go around has been David Sturm, the Toy Shop’s acting treasurer.

Tuesday, he walked among the piles of bags stuffed with toys and awaited as the shoppers were out in the community filling their trunks with gifts to bring back to the center for sorting. As of Tuesday, he said there were about 300 bags of toys completed.

“That’s a rough estimate that might be a day or two old and there’s still a lot to be done,” Sturm said. “There’s still a lot of toys coming in and we still have a lot of money left to spend so we’ll be busy up till Saturday.”

One of the shoppers, Sharron Burrows, came back from gift hunting and said her crew spent over $1,200 on toys that trip. Earlier in the week, they spent over $6,000 in one trip.

“We would like to make sure that every child has a couple of decent toys for Christmas, I’m glad we’re able to do that,” Sturm said. “Once you’ve worked here for a few years, a lot of people just get hooked.”

While the goal has been met and the toys are ready for delivery, the Toy Shop is still taking donations to get an early start on next year’s goal. Donations can be given to any of the schools, the school board central office or to any of the organizers. For more information, call Butch Tennant at 304-203-8385.