The mission: Everybody has a meal on Thanksgiving

FAIRMONT — While most of us are sitting down to enjoy a tasty Thanksgiving dinner, dozens of volunteers around Fairmont are helping those who otherwise wouldn’t have a meal.

“The object is to see that everybody has a meal on Thanksgiving,” Union Mission Executive Director George Batten said.

Volunteers at the mission begin the process of preparing Thanksgiving dinners days, if not weeks, in advance.

The Union Mission’s menu for Thanksgiving is traditional — turkey, mashed potatoes, green beans, rolls, cranberry relish and pumpkin pie.

For now, gravy is off the menu, but it’s only for logistical reasons. Since the pandemic hit last year, most of the dinners are delivered.

“At some point when you’re delivering meals it gets a little hard to handle,” Batten said. “It can get sloppy because if the container is tipped just a little, the gravy leaks.”

Over the years, the Mission’s Thanksgiving meal program has been refined to where it’s almost like a science.

“We discovered that we can buy turkey breasts, and the cost is almost the same as whole turkeys, but there’s much less work involved,” Batten said.

“When we bought whole turkeys, we would have to start baking the first of November,” Batten said. “We could bake eight to 16 turkeys a day.” Once baked, the turkeys would be carved and stored in the freezer in preparation for Thanksgiving. Now, by purchasing turkey breasts, the amount of labor at the mission is greatly reduced.

In the days leading up to Thanksgiving, Batten and a group of volunteers determine how the deliveries will be handled.

“We’ve got a fellow who helps us come up with the routes,” Batten said.

The volunteers who prepare the meals for distribution begin work at about 9:30 Thanksgiving morning. “We will start packaging meals, then we’re sending them out the door,” Batten said.

This year, 15 volunteer drivers are making their way to hundreds of homes around Marion County. More than 500 dinners were scheduled for delivery on Thanksgiving morning.

“We still do a no contact delivery,” Batten said, “and masks are required for inside.”

The Union Mission planned to serve about 100 meals in person to both residents and guests of the mission.

Some residents share in the duties of meal preparation and serving.

April McCray was up at 5 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning to start cooking. She was joined by Michael Dennis, and the two worked to get everything in order.

“It’s a piece of cake,” McCray said, laughing.

“We put out about 520 dinners that went out [this morning],” Dennis said. “And that’s not including what we feed inside.”

“Personally, I enjoy being able to give people outside of this place a meal they can’t get,” Dennis said. “And right now, this is helping us to establish our own stability.”

The two work daily to prepare and serve meals. McCray has been cooking at the mission for about three years, and Dennis for almost two years.

“Anybody who needs a meal can just call us, and we deliver meals to them,” Batten said.

Five minutes away, the Soup Opera had its own Thanksgiving dinner ready for anyone who stopped by.

The distribution of meals was coordinated by Regina and Lonnie Riley of Agape Life Ministries on Morgantown Avenue in Fairmont.

“My husband and I are pastors at the church,” Riley said. “We come down here on Thanksgiving to give Missy [and others at Soup Opera] a break since they’re here all the time.”

The dinners are packaged neatly near the door, along with various drinks and desserts. “The ladies come here in the morning to do the cooking, and then we come down and do the serving,” Riley said.

It is generally known that meals will be ready and 11 a.m. every morning, Riley said.

Five girls from area high schools helped Riley with the meal distribution, ensuring that every visitor was supplied with plenty of options.

The five girls were so helpful — talking over each other when guests came by for a meal — that it was impossible to distinguish one voice from another.

“Hi, can we help you?” one asked.

“You can have anything you like,” another voice said.

“Any pies or cakes? There’s pecan pie, pumpkin pie,” a third voice said.

“Do you want pound cake? There are also chocolate muffins,” said a fourth.

“We have water, milk, juice,” yet another voice said.

The girls who volunteered — Shalaeya Robinson, a junior at University High in Morgantown; Samara Jones, a sophomore at North Marion High; Jasonna Jones, a freshman at North Marion High; Azlynn Cottingham, a junior at North Marion High; and Kia Bowen, a junior at East Fairmont High — appeared to be having fun.

When asked if they helped with the cooking, Kia, clearly the clown of the group, said, “Oh, I couldn’t do that, I’m not Gordon Ramsey.”

“We came to serve when the cooks finished,” Shalaeya said.

“We’re here just to help out,” Azlynn said.

About 25 meals had been given out by noon, with plenty more expected.