Marion County businesses are ready for Small Business Saturday

Alasky's Furniture & Appliance in Farmington has been a mainstay in Marion County since the mid-1960s. Submitted Photo

FAIRMONT — It happens every year. The joy of preparing for Christmas gets short-circuited when that one faulty bulb causes the entire string of lights to black out.

In keeping with the Christmas spirit — and to keep the family mood buoyant — a run to the store becomes a priority.

Many Americans, as well as Marion County residents — are choosing to buy from their nearby hardware store instead of the big box retailer.

To recognize this trend, as well as to encourage it further, Small Business Saturday was introduced in 2010, and its visibility continues to grow every year.

Ironically, it was American Express that first promoted the idea of setting aside the day after Black Friday to dedicate to small business shopping. Since then, the Small Business Administration and chambers of commerce around the country have jumped on the idea.

“Small businesses are the backbone of any community,” Marion County Chamber of Commerce President Tina Shaw said. “We encourage all residents to ‘Put your money where your heart is,’ and to shop small.”

Small businesses are often unrecognized for their contributions to their communities, Shaw said. In addition to sponsoring children’s sports teams and countless business and community events, small business owners often provide knowledge of their industry that big box employees can’t match.

“In Marion County, we’re so fortunate that our local businesses support this county all year long,” Shaw said. “Small Business Saturday is the start of our efforts to say, ‘Thank you for all you do.’”

This year, Small Business Saturday is set for two days after Thanksgiving, on Nov. 27. Three area hardware stores are ready for the big day.

Alasky’s Furniture & Appliance in Farmington has adapted to the changing needs of consumers since it first opened in 1966. The store has remained in the family ever since. Today, Alasky’s offers everything from small hardware parts to furniture for an entire household.

“We appreciate the local consumer shopping with us,” owner P.J. Alasky said. “Their efforts with us benefit back into the community.”

P.J. Alasky is the son of the original owner, Pete Alasky, who passed away in August 2020. Alasky’s currently employs 13 people, but that number has reached as high as 23 employees.

From the outside, it might not be evident that Alasky’s offers appliances and automotive parts, as well as home theater equipment and home improvement supplies.

“We have a 50,000-square-foot building in one little store in Farmington, West Virginia,” Alasky said. “People don’t want to see the same styles [of furniture] over and over. We draw from as far as Charleston and even the South Hills [in Pittsburgh],” Alasky said.

“We employ local people and try to keep the small towns alive,” Alasky said. “That’s what small businesses do, they give back to the community.”

According to the 2021 report released by the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Office of Advocacy, there are more than 110,000 small businesses in West Virginia.

“Celebrated each year on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, Small Business Saturday is a way for consumers to make an impact in their community by supporting independently-owned businesses during the holiday season,” SBA West Virginia District Director Karen Friel said.

“While the holidays may still look a little different this year, we can each do our parts by shopping small and doing our holiday purchasing at a small business — the lifeblood of our communities that create jobs, boost the economy, and enrich our neighborhoods.

“While you are supporting your local small businesses for Small Business Saturday, dine small, too — visit your local eateries and independent restaurants. You can also encourage friends and family to do the same by shopping at a small business in-person or online,” Friel said.

Miller’s Hardware in Mannington opened in 2018, but the Miller family has a long history here.

“My family has been in business in this town since 1965,” owner Freeland Miller said. “We’ve all made our living here.”

The hardware store currently employs 10 people full time, Miller said.

After experiencing some recent losses, the Miller family has seen how residents stand behind them.

“The community has come out in overwhelming support of our store,” Miller said. “We have such appreciation for this community. Shopping ‘small’ is so important — it’s so important for the survival of our communities.”

In Middletown Commons in White Hall, Ace Hardware is easy to see with its bright red sign.

“We enjoy being small,” owner Monty Burdoff said. “We’re a big small store.”

Between Burdoff’s two Ace Hardware locations — White Hall and Kingwood — he employs 38 people. He opened the Fairmont location in 2004.

“Small business is the way to go,” Burdoff said. “The whole country knows that. It’s nice to connect with the community and take care of them, and that’s what we do.”

Burdoff’s businesses are co-ops, not franchises.

“With a co-op, you buy from Ace Hardware and you’re in the system,” Burdoff said. “You’re all one big team.”

To encourage more people to own small businesses, the West Virginia Can’t Wait Action Committee has proposed ideas to simplify the business registration process, as well as the system for filing taxes.

“West Virginia has everything it needs to be the best place in the country for small businesses — culture, history, small towns, and great people,” West Virginia Can’t Wait Co-chair Stephen Smith said. “Now we just need a state government willing to fix its tax code and choose small business owners over out-of-state corporations.”