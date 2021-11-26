Arts Update

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GINGERBREAD WINNERS: The History Center announced the following first-place winners of its annual Festival of Gingerbread competition: Andrew Harber, pre-K through 2nd grade individual; St. Joseph Hessen Cassel 2nd Grade Group...

murfreesborotn.gov

Art with Vivian

Explore a variety of art techniques designed to bring out your artistic talents all while learning and having fun. Everyone has artistic talent; you just need to be shown how to use it. All supplies are provided in your fee. Sign up by November 15. Limit 12 Room 406 Cost: $25 for 2-day class.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Green River Star

Permanent art

Nikki Parker receives a tattoo from Donny Wills that commemorates her work as a dog groomer. Parker, who owns Muttley Crue in Rock Springs, has worked as a groomer for 21 years. The Inkfest tattoo show took place on Expedition Island Nov. 12-14.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
generalaviationnews.com

The Art of Flying

Superior AIr Parts is offering free digital downloads of its 2022 “The Art Of Flying” calendar featuring the works of aviation artist Dale Smith. Along with the 2022 calendar pages, the company has also made high-resolution, printable versions of each illustration available for free at SuperiorAirParts.com/Calendar. “We originally printed a...
INDUSTRY
Florida Weekly

ALLIANCE FOR THE ARTS

Bear Hill Bluegrass and Justin Mason and Blue Night. “Deck the Halls” and “Small Works Off the Wall”. A woman carries her heart, broken into 19 pieces, in a small paper bag. A man shrinks to half his former size, after losing hope in love. A couple keep the. love...
ENTERTAINMENT
sagharborexpress.com

The Art of Giving

The Ezra Gallery and Center for Jewish Life in Sag Harbor will present a combination art opening, fundraiser and Chanukah party on Sunday, November 28, from 4 to 6 p.m. “The Art of Giving” is an exhibition curated by Kimberly Goff of the Elaine Benson Gallery and it features a display of work donated by artists and private collectors in support of a capital campaign to buy or build a new space for the Center for Jewish Life. The center will need to move when the property, which was recently sold to Friends of Bay Street & Sag Harbor Redevelopment, is developed.
SAG HARBOR, NY
dsmmagazine.com

The Art of Healing

A freshman at Drake University, December Paw developed a love of abstract painting and drawing through ArtForce Iowa. Shown above is one of her drawings. It was the guitar that first drew her in. When December Paw was a student at North High School, leaders from ArtForce Iowa, a nonprofit organization with a mission to transform youths in need through art, visited her family’s apartment complex. Paw remembers deciding to participate in the program after seeing Christine Her, the organization’s executive director, perform a few songs.
VISUAL ART
Midland Daily News

Holiday Art Fair returns to Midland Center for the Arts

The holiday shopping season is arriving quickly upon us and Midland Center for the Arts is bringing the annual Holiday Art Fair back to the center Nov. 20-21. Guests will be able to wander through a trail of nearly 40 local artist vendors inside the Brick Lobby and go home with handmade items and special gifts for the most wonderful time of the year.
MIDLAND, MI
The Mountaineer

ThirstyCanvas art auction supports WNC art students

Curatory Gallery owner Ashten McKinney continues her mission of supporting the Haywood County arts community with ThirstyCanvas, a philanthropic art auction. The inaugural, high energy, back alley-style auction will be held this Saturday, Nov. 20, at The Gem at Boojum Brewing Co. Local singer-songwriter Ashley Chambliss and dance/cover group TMJ will be performing throughout the night.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
mymalonetelegram.com

Gift of Art

Any gift or act of kindness, large or small, starts with love and appreciation. As a manifestation of love, acts of kindness are a great way to give back to those you appreciate. This holiday season, forego the trifle knickknacks for a gift that will last a lifetime: Art. The Gift of ART, hosted by Downtown Artist Cellar, is a holiday art event showcasing more than 50 works of art from various regional artists. With each piece as unique as the scenes and people they depict, there is something for anyone this year, so take the time to chose wisely. The Gift of ART opens with a reception on Nov. 26 from 5 to 7 p.m.
VISUAL ART
Up and Coming Weekly

The art of contentment

The holiday season is always an odd time for me. I love to give gifts, but I don't really care to add to the collection of unwanted gifts. In my home, we often talk about trusting God to meet our needs. That doesn't mean we stand on the shore and watch for our ship to come in. We work hard to make sure we've done all we can to provide for our family and others, but still, we trust God.
RELIGION
paisano-online.com

Art Feature: Briscoe Art Museum

The Briscoe Art Museum is located in Downtown San Antonio, on W. Market Street. Nestled on the banks of the San Antonio River Walk, the museum’s main building served as San Antonio’s original public library in the 1930s followed by the Hertzberg Circus Collection and Museum in the 1980s. After an extensive renovation, the Briscoe Western Art Museum opened in 2013. A branch of the San Antonio Public Library can be found on the first floor, honoring the building’s origins. The museum is named in honor of former Texas Governor Dolph Briscoe Jr. and his wife, Janey Slaughter Briscoe, who envisioned a museum that would share the story of Western heritage and the people behind that story.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Daily Planet

The art of the flame

This weekend, warm flames will dance throughout the box canyon. The fire does not pose a threat, but instead presents people the opportunity to see a unique form of art. Incendiary events and workshops that comprise the seventh annual Fire Festival take place Friday through Sunday in various locations throughout town.
TELLURIDE, CO
Ocala Style Magazine

Fine Arts For Ocala Arts Festival

One of our community’s favorite events, hosted FAFO board members and volunteers by Fine Arts For Ocala, was back in full glory on October 23rd and 24th, with thousands of patrons checking out 150 artists, who took home $27,000 in prizes. The show included local entertainment, community organizations and vendors.
OCALA, FL
Plumas County News

Special art sale at the Mohawk Community Art Faire

The Thanksgiving art fair in Graeagle will feature an unusual vendor this year. The Mohawk Valley Stewardship Council (MVSC), stewards of White Sulphur Springs Ranch, will offer some very special pieces of art. In the course of restoring the old ranch house, the MVSC received many gifts of furniture, antiques, heirlooms and art work. The art work that could not be squeezed into the décor of the old house is being offered for sale in order to support the ongoing restoration.
GRAEAGLE, CA
The Citizens Voice

For the love of art

Drawing and illustration have always been a passion for Jack Schneider. He is now looking to share that passion with others. Schneider, 42, of Dallas, has opened a new art studio called Studio 79 on Warren Street in the old Wyoming County Chamber of Commerce building in Tunkhannock. In the studio, he displays various works he has done over the years as well as drawings and paintings of artists he has worked with.
TUNKHANNOCK, PA
wiscassetnewspaper.com

‘Art in the Square’: Affordable art

Boothbay Region Art Foundation gallery manager June Rose once said of its annual Art in the Square show and sale, “It’s hip to be square!” And, given it’s year 16 for this fundraiser, Rose is spot on. What makes it hip? Well, for starters, it’s the one time each year...
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
Winston-Salem Journal

Arts Council to Host holiday exhibit and art sale

ART OVER THE HOLIDAYS: The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County will host “There’s No Place Like Home for the Holidays: A Holiday Exhibit and Art Sale” through Dec. 31 in the Main Gallery at Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts at 251 N. Spruce St. in downtown Winston-Salem. The event, which will feature artists from Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, will offer a mix of media, including art on canvas, handmade jewelry and accessories, leather goods, woodworking crafts and fiber arts. A sip and shop reception will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Dec. 9 with featured exhibition artists and an interactive living room set provided by The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem. Art can be bought and taken on the same day. The exhibition will also include works by Winston-Salem artist Robert King that highlight paintings and sculptures from his “Phenoumena and Earthwork” series. His artistic process is a dialogue between materials and memories inspired by the human form and solitude in nature. Visit intothearts.org.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
hccommunityjournal.com

Jewelry art

In 2019 Alana Little was visiting with her husband, Mike, at his sister’s home in Hobbs, N.M. Jeannene Holmes had a small framed tree made of pieces of costume jewelry. “I can do that,” Little thought, adding, as crafty folk often do, “only better.” So she says she started collecting costume jewelry.
HOBBS, NM
bgindependentmedia.org

BGSU seeking art submissions for ‘The Art of Diversity’ exhibit

The BGSU Division of Diversity and Belonging is seeking submissions from artists in Wood, Lucas and Erie counties, including K-12 students and community members, for “The Art of Diversity: An Introspective Journey to Belonging” showcase. BGSU students, faculty and staff are also invited to participate. The deadline to submit entries is Friday, Dec. 10.
WOOD COUNTY, OH

