Arts Update

ART OVER THE HOLIDAYS: The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County will host “There’s No Place Like Home for the Holidays: A Holiday Exhibit and Art Sale” through Dec. 31 in the Main Gallery at Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts at 251 N. Spruce St. in downtown Winston-Salem. The event, which will feature artists from Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, will offer a mix of media, including art on canvas, handmade jewelry and accessories, leather goods, woodworking crafts and fiber arts. A sip and shop reception will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Dec. 9 with featured exhibition artists and an interactive living room set provided by The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem. Art can be bought and taken on the same day. The exhibition will also include works by Winston-Salem artist Robert King that highlight paintings and sculptures from his “Phenoumena and Earthwork” series. His artistic process is a dialogue between materials and memories inspired by the human form and solitude in nature. Visit intothearts.org.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC ・ 14 DAYS AGO