Is it possible for a lake to be bottomless? That’s the question many visitors at Bottomless Lakes State Park in New Mexico ask. This state park, located approximately 14 miles southeast of Roswell, is a favorite destination for individuals of all ages and the oldest state park in the Land of Enchantment. From swimming and scuba diving to hiking and camping, it is an outdoor lover’s paradise. However, it is also one place in New Mexico with a long list of legends — some more terrifying and bizarre than the next.

