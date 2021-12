DURHAM, N.H. -- New Hampshire head football Coach Sean McDonnell announced his retirement Wednesday after leading the Wildcats for 23 years. 'œIt's time for a new face, new ideas and a new way of doing things around here," McDonnell said in a statement. 'œI can't begin to say thank you enough for the opportunities the University of New Hampshire has given to me: as a student, as an assistant coach and then as its head football coach. This has been the honor of a lifetime."

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 HOURS AGO