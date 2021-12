The Saints' season appeared to reach a fork in the road when Jameis Winston was lost for the rest of 2021. With Trevor Siemian now leading the way, that fork's two paths might end up joining back together to make one way forward. Siemian has played adequately, if not better than Winston, completing 57.7% of his passes for 706 yards and a perfect 5-0 touchdown-to-interception ratio in three games (two starts) so far this season. The Saints are 0-2 with Siemian as a starter, but it's not due to his performance.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO