All the mitzvot of the Jewish holidays are defined and measured. Matzah, sukkah, the four species, the reading of the megillah and more. However, two mitzvot are without limit and definition: the shofar and the lighting of the Chanukah candles. The sound of the shofar can be heard from far as the lights of the Chanukah candles can be seen from far. The shofar may express the sound of Hashem’s shofar, “The great shofar will be sounded”, erupting and traveling great distances. Similarly, the Chanukah lights — not only can they influence the people in the room in which the candles are lit, but also others.The candle light can even influence places that we cannot see.

