The EU's executive proposes stopping air travel from southern Africa to counter spread of new COVID-19 variant

By Associated Press
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 5 days ago

BRUSSELS -- The EU's executive...

Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Omicron Covid variant DOES spread rapidly and can be transmitted between fully-vaccinated people, says UK government amid fears it makes jabs 40% less effective

The Omicron Covid-19 variant does spread rapidly and can be transmitted between full-vaccinated people, the UK government said at a press conference tonight. It comes amid fears the new super-mutant strain makes jabs 40 per cent less effective as Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the variant 'might in part reduce the effectiveness of vaccines over time'.
PUBLIC HEALTH
carolinajournal.com

Raleigh family stranded in South Africa amid global COVID travel ban

As the United States moves to restrict travel from South Africa and seven other countries effective Monday, Raleigh actress Lauren Kennedy-Brady and her family are stuck in limbo halfway around the world. The American family had just finished a two-week South African safari and were scheduled to depart on Thanksgiving Day to return to North Carolina.
RALEIGH, NC
kyma.com

COVID-19 restrictions to begin Monday in response to new omicron variant

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY/CNN) - Though the airline industry expects Sunday to be the busiest travel day of the year, fears surrounding the omicron coronavirus variant will soon put a damper on air travel. The U.S. government has ordered restrictions on international flights, starting Monday, November 29. The following African...
PUBLIC HEALTH
atlantanews.net

First cases of worst-ever Covid-19 variant reported in Europe

The first case of the Covid-19 ?Nu? variant has been detected in Belgium, according to local media reports corroborated by a leading doctor, who said the health authorities have handled two 'suspicious? samples. "We are currently analyzing two suspicious samples," Marc Van Ranst, a leading virologist whose laboratory works closely...
PUBLIC HEALTH
PIX11

5 things to know about omicron, the new COVID ‘variant of concern’

(THE HILL) – The announcement of a COVID-19 variant called B.1.1529 this week by scientists in South Africa, where it was first detected, has sent governments and financial markets around the world reeling. The World Health Organization (WHO) held an emergency meeting on Friday, where it designated the new strain, which it called omicron, a “variant of concern,” or VOC, […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

U.S. issues 'Do Not Travel' COVID-19 warning for Germany, Denmark

WASHINGTON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the State Department on Monday advised against travel to Germany and Denmark because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases in those countries. The CDC elevated its travel recommendation to "Level Four: Very High" for...
TRAVEL
eturbonews.com

33 countries announce new travel bans and restrictions

The degree of border control severity varies from country to country, with some states closing their borders entirely, while others only tightening COVID-19 testing protocols at the border. The newly discovered Omicron strain of the coronavirus has forced many states to urgently close their borders to some or all foreign...
TRAVEL
Daily Mail

How did 10% of passengers to Holland from South Africa arrive with Covid when they all had NEGATIVE tests? Alarm as suspected cases of Omicron are reported in Germany, Australia and Czech Republic alongside confirmed UK and Belgium cases

Alarms were today raised after one in ten passengers coming into the Netherlands from South Africa this morning tested positive for Covid and a wave of suspected cases of the new super-mutant variant were spotted in Europe. Around 600 passengers arrived on two planes in Schipol Airport, near Amsterdam, from...
WORLD
Business Insider

Passengers on 2 KLM flights from South Africa to Amsterdam were held on their planes for at least 4 hours after landing in Europe amid fears of the new COVID-19 variant

Two KLM Royal Dutch Airlines flights from South Africa were held at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol due to new travel restrictions relating to the B.1.1.529 COVID-19 variant. Passenger and Twitter user Paula Zimmerman has been live-posting her experience trying to enter the Netherlands. One flight was deplaned and passengers were brought...
WORLD
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

