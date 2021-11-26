ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Australian Tax Office says it can't rely on crypto users' own records

investing.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Australian Tax Office (ATO) says it can’t rely on crypto investors to keep track of their crypto transactions and profits — even though most investors try their best. Speaking at the 14th International ATAX Conference on Tax Administration conference on Nov....

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
bitcoin.com

Crypto Is Driven by Extraordinary Consumer and Investor Demand, Says Australian Regulator

The chairman of Australia’s Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) says crypto is “being driven by extraordinary consumer and investor demand,” noting that “The implications for consumers are potentially huge.” The securities regulator is currently working with lawmakers to develop rules for cryptocurrencies. Regulator Sees ‘Extraordinary Consumer and Investor Demand’ for...
The Next Web

India can’t decide if it loves or hates crypto

Cryptocurrency investors in India hit the panic button last night as the winter schedule of parliament, starting from November 29, was published. It indicated that a new cryptocurrency bill will be tabled for discussion, which might but a ban on cryptocurrency trading in the country. The description of the bill...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Crypto can erode tax base, Russia’s tax boss says

The Russian Federal Taxation Service (FTS) is actively monitoring the cryptocurrency market to prevent tax evasion, FTS head Daniil Egorov said. Cryptocurrencies can potentially cause “significant erosion” to Russia’s tax base, Egorov argued in a Monday interview with the local publication RBC. But cryptocurrency transactions are still traceable and should...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Australian Tax Office#Ato#Tax Administration#Loans Originated#Coinquora Nov 26#Ethworks#Cardano Falls#Investing Com Cardano#07 49
investing.com

How to swap assets between blockchains fast and safely?

No matter your experience level in Crypto, you have most likely faced problems when transferring your assets across different blockchain networks. Traders often resort to using bridges for implementing Cross-Chain Swaps, nonetheless, there are still issues while transferring assets to another network. Even the biggest bridges have numerous restrictions that make the process difficult. Every bridge has a list of specific assets available for swapping across networks and some of them have swap limits and time restrictions.
investing.com

The Crypto Market Responds to Renewed Pandemic Fears

Global markets tumbled last week as news of the new Omicron variant spread around the world. Nevertheless, cryptocurrencies began to regain some composure this year. The demand and price of cryptocurrencies in the immediate term remain tied to the newly detected Covid variant and its potential to impact on the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy. According to The World Health Organization, as more countries report cases, there is a “very high” global risk of surges, although scientists have said it could take weeks to understand its severity. Bitcoin, the top cryptocurrency by market value, was trading near USD 58,100 on Monday, representing an 8% gain compared to the low of USD 53,359 late on Sunday. ISW Holdings Inc. (OTC: ISWH), BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM), Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN), Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA), Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN)
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

UK’s HMRC to levy 2% tax on crypto-platforms as they don’t qualify for exemptions

The unprecedented appreciation in cryptocurrency gains over the past year has taken the world by storm. Cryptocurrency exchanges too have seen massive gains due to the crypto-trading boom of 2021. Needless to say, this surge has caught some regulatory attention. Understandably, many governments are now mulling taxing cryptocurrency platforms. Digital...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

1 million Shiba Inu users can’t be wrong... can they?

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has reached an adoption milestone by surpassing the 1-million-holders mark — even though the memecoin is trading 50% below its all-time high. News of the milestone and daily price increases has energized the Shiba Inu community since the official Shiba Inu Twitter account tweeted a shoutout late on Thursday.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
cryptonews.com

Impact of China’s Ban Minimal Again, Crypto Can’t Be Killed

Disclaimer: The Industry Talk section features insights by crypto industry players and is not a part of the editorial content of Cryptonews.com. China has been infamous for its stance on cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology and, more recently, even technology in general. In addition to the crackdown on cryptocurrencies, the Chinese government has been executing a crackdown on the biggest technology companies in the country like AntGroup, Tencent, etc.
theeastcountygazette.com

Biden Government Now Coming After Millions of Retiree Benefits in the U.S.

Social Security will be one of the most significant references of revenue that you rely on in your next years. Gratitude to how the retirement bonuses plan is created, you don’t have to bother regarding these advantages going out and include them going up when expansion raises rates. But, you...
Business Insider

Why companies like Amazon, Walmart, and Target have taken a new approach to returns by letting customers keep what they bought, even after issuing refunds

Major retailers are offering a new choice to customers for some returns: Keep the refunded merchandise. For lower-cost items, it doesn't make financial sense for large retailers to process the physical return. Walmart and Target confirmed as much to The Wall Street Journal earlier this year. Some of America's largest...
RETAIL
CleanTechnica

Elon Musk Confirms: Tesla Employees Get Health Insurance, Stock, & Are Paid More Than Unionized Auto Workers

In an interview with CNBC’s Andrew Sorkin this past week, General Motors CEO Mary Barra shared some interesting alternative facts about Tesla and how much Tesla pays its employees. To be fair, she was asked some tough questions and Tesla isn’t her company. However, her claim that, as per her last look, “this was not the case,” was said in reference to Tesla’s employees making more than GM’s employees. She also insinuated that Tesla’s employees didn’t receive benefits such as health insurance with that answer — though, it’s hard to be completely certain what she was responding to. Elon Musk quickly debunked this in a reply to a tweet by Sawyer Merritt.
Ars Technica

Thousands of AT&T customers in the US infected by new data-stealing malware

Thousands of networking devices belonging to AT&T Internet subscribers in the US have been infected with newly discovered malware that allows the devices to be used in denial-of-service attacks and attacks on internal networks, researchers said on Tuesday. The device model under attack is the EdgeMarc Enterprise Session Border Controller,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
allaboutarizonanews.com

FTC Orders Walmart, Amazon, Kroger and Other Suppliers To Turn Over Information To Help Study Causes of Empty Shelves and Sky-High Prices

The Federal Trade Commission is ordering nine large retailers, wholesalers, and consumer good suppliers to provide detailed information that will help the FTC shed light on the causes behind ongoing supply chain disruptions and how these disruptions are causing serious and ongoing hardships for consumers and harming competition in the U.S. economy.
investing.com

USD/CHF Could Head Lower

If we break the slope support, we are looking for an initial move to the average true range (ATR) target at 0.9130. U.S. Dollar Rumbles On Powell, Omicron News By Kathy Lien - Nov 30, 2021 20. Currencies and equities sold off sharply today after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Crypto Flipsider News – ETH Gains 530%, Grayscale Launches SOL, MicroStrategy Has Bought 28% of all BTC, Expect a U.S. CBDC Report, Director to Make NFT-Funded Movie, NFT Sales Will Double

ETH gains 530% in 2021, Grayscale launches Solana Trust, XRP nodes fall out of sync. MicroStrategy has bought 28% of all Bitcoin since its first purchase. Expect a CBDC report doon – Powell, Yellen believe Stablecoins need more regulation. Thai crypto exchange hopes to become “Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) of Southeast Asia.”
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy