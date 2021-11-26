Australian Tax Office says it can't rely on crypto users' own records

Global markets tumbled last week as news of the new Omicron variant spread around the world. Nevertheless, cryptocurrencies began to regain some composure this year. The demand and price of cryptocurrencies in the immediate term remain tied to the newly detected Covid variant and its potential to impact on the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy. According to The World Health Organization, as more countries report cases, there is a “very high” global risk of surges, although scientists have said it could take weeks to understand its severity. Bitcoin, the top cryptocurrency by market value, was trading near USD 58,100 on Monday, representing an 8% gain compared to the low of USD 53,359 late on Sunday. ISW Holdings Inc. (OTC: ISWH), BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM), Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN), Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA), Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN)

MARKETS ・ 10 HOURS AGO