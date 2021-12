Despite holding the White House and both chambers of Congress, Democrats have not yet been able to stem the tide of GOP disenfranchisement laws. Now, with time running out to pass something ahead of the 2022 midterms, the party is preparing what may be their final push to pass voter protections before next year’s election. “It’s an open question as to whether we can get to 60 votes in the Senate on voting,” Hakeem Jeffries, one of the top Democrats in the House, told Axios on Sunday. “And if we can’t, then the Senate is going to have to make some decisions as it relates to filibuster reform.”

