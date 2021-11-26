ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State to appeal order blocking enactment of law protecting motorists during street riots

By Curtis Killman Tulsa World
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe state of Oklahoma filed notice Wednesday that it intends to appeal a lower-court order that blocked enforcement of a new law aimed at shielding from liability motorists who strike street rioters and fining organizations that participate in riots. The state is appealing an Oct. 27 preliminary injunction order...

