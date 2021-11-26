ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Issue of Options and New OTCQX Ticker 'ALLIF'

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / November 26, 2021 / Atlantic Lithium Limited (AIM:ALL)(OTCQX:ALLIF), 'Atlantic' or the 'Company'), the African focussed lithium exploration and development company, has issued the unlisted options set out below to a New York based proprietary research and capital markets advisory firm focused on the lithium-ion battery materials...

Winston Gold Corp. Letter To Shareholders

WINNIPEG, MB / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2021 / ( Winston Gold Corp. ('Winston Gold' or the 'Corporation') (CSE:WGC) (OTCQB:WGMCF) I would like to give you an update on the progress of the mine and the mill at Winston Gold. Macro View. Gold prices continue to hover in the $US...
ECONOMY
MoSys Announces Preliminary Stockholder Voting Results Approving the Arrangement with Peraso, Provides Transaction Update

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2021 / MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) ('MoSys' or the 'Company'), a provider of high-speed semiconductor solutions, today announced that, based on preliminary vote estimates for the Company's special meeting of stockholders to be reconvened on December 1, 2021, approximately 94% of the votes received so far have approved the plan of arrangement and related transactions (the 'Arrangement') with Peraso Technologies Inc. ('Peraso') and approximately 79% of the votes cast so far have approved the amendment and restatement to the Company's stock incentive plan, as further described in the Company's definitive proxy statement filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC') on October 18, 2021. The Company is confident the required quorum for the special meeting has been achieved.
BUSINESS
Azenta, the former Brooks Automation to begin trading under new ticker

Azenta Inc. , formerly known as life sciences solutions company Brooks Automation Inc., said Wednesday that its stock will begin trading under a new ticker -- "AZTA" -- after the opening bell. The previous ticker was "BRKS." The company had said on Nov. 16 that it was changing its name to Azenta, following the launch of the Azenta Life Sciences brand, and after announcing in September that it was selling its semiconductor automation business to Thomas H. Lee Partners. The company expects the sale of its chip automation business to be completed in the first half of 2022. The stock has run up 32.5% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 1.0%.
STOCKS
Oasis Digital Studios Exercises Option to Acquire 50% Ownership of Aftermath Islands Metaverse

Oasis will have the principal day to day control of all Aftermath Islands activities. BRIDGETOWN, BARBADOS, MALAGA, SPAIN, and TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2021 - Oasis Digital Studios Limited ('Oasis'), a wholly owned subsidiary of Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. (CSE:LQID) (OTCQB:LQAVF) (FRA:4T51), a global blockchain, digital identity and fintech solutions company, is pleased to announce that it has exercised its right to acquire a 50% equity interest in its metaverse client, Aftermath Islands. The current owners have agreed to transfer all relevant assets to a newly registered enterprise in Barbados, with operations in the new entity expected to begin no later than January, 2022. Oasis and Aftermath Islands have previously agreed that Oasis will control all marketing and day to day operations and that arrangement will continue with the new entity. Under the terms of the arm's length agreement signed on September 20, 2021 and amended to include the equity acquisition option on October 7, 2021, Oasis, based on performance to date, is paying nominal consideration, of 1 Euro, without any finders fees, for its ownership in Aftermath Islands.
BUSINESS
CO2 GRO Inc. Provides a Corporate Update for the Third Quarter of 2021

Q3 2021 revenues of $122,000, vs. Q2 2021 revenues of $91,000. Commercial Feasibilities with Potential Commercial Opportunity up to 200M square fee. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2021 / Toronto based CO2 GRO Inc. ('GROW') (TSX-V:GROW) (OTCQB:BLONF) (Frankfurt:4021) is pleased to provide a review of its Third Quarter 2021 operations and business prospects for the fourth quarter of 2021 and early 2022.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Gresham House Ventures Invests Pound 5M ($6.8M) of Growth Capital into Preservica

Investing on behalf of the Mobeus VCTs, Gresham House Ventures provides £5M in funding for Preservica's unique cloud-hosted active digital preservation platform, accelerating the next chapter of growth in product innovation. BOSTON, MA and OXFORD, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2021 / Preservica, a market leader in Active Digital...
BUSINESS
Mastercard raises dividend by 11%, OKs $8 billion buyback program

Mastercard Inc. said late Tuesday its board of directors authorized an 11% dividend increase and an $8 billion share buyback program. The dividend of 49 cents a share will be paid on Feb. 9 to shareholders of record as of Jan. 7, the company said. The new share repurchase program will become effective at the end of the company's previously announced $6 billion program. Mastercard said it had about $4.4 billion remaining under the current program authorization. Shares of Mastercard rose 1% in the extended session Tuesday after ending the regular trading day down 2.5%.
MARKETS
Brazilian digital banking platform Nu to offer 289.2 million shares in IPO, priced at $8 to $9 each

Brazilian digital banking platform Nu Holdings Ltd. set terms for its initial public offering on Tuesday, with plans to offer 289.2 million Class A shares, priced at $8 to $9 each. The company is also planning to list Class A shares in the form of Brazilian depositary receipts in Brazil, with each BDR representing 1/6(th) of a Class A ordinary share. The company has applied to list on the New York Stock Exchange, under the ticker 'NU.' Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and Nu Invest Corretora de Valores SA are lead underwriters in a syndicate of 13 banks on the deal. Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes. The company had a loss of $99.1 million in the nine months through Sept. 30, wider than the loss of $64.4 million posted in the year-earlier period. Revenue roughly doubled to $1.062 billion from $534.6 billion. The Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 0.5% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 24%.
MARKETS
Analysts are Split on Allbirds Ahead of Its First-Ever Earnings Report

Allbirds is set to report financial results for the first time ever as a public company. Ahead of its announcement on Tuesday, analysts are split on their recommendations regarding the eco-friendly footwear company and are making recommendations on whether or not to buy shares of the company. Allbirds, the eco-friendly brand founded in 2015, made its market debut earlier this month. The company sold 20,192,307 shares of its Class A common stock at $15 per share and raised more than $300 million ahead of its market debut, beating initial expectations to raise $269 million for an IPO. Within hours of trading under the...
RETAIL
CoinShares to Begin Trading on the OTCQX Market

Europe’s prominent crypto firm, CoinShares, today announced the approval of its application to start trading on the OTCQX Market in the United States under the symbol ‘CNSRF’. The trading will commence later today. Through the commencement of trading on the OTCQX Market, US-based investors, brokers, and institutions will be able...
STOCKS
Element79 Gold Provides Update on Pending Acquisition of Gold Portfolio in Nevada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2021 / Further to its news release dated October 4, 2021, Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM)(OTC PINK:ELMGF)(FSE:7YS) ('Element79 Gold', the 'Company') is pleased to provide an update on its acquisition of 1316524 B.C. Ltd. ('Goldco'). As previously disclosed, Element79 Gold is party to a securities exchange agreement (the 'Goldco Agreement') pursuant to which it will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Goldco (the 'Goldco Acquisition'). Goldco is party to an asset purchase agreement (the 'Asset Purchase Agreement') with Clover Nevada LLC ('Clover Nevada') and Maverick Springs Mining Company, LLC ('MSMC') to acquire the flagship Maverick Springs project (the 'Maverick Springs Project') and 15 additional projects that comprise the Battle Mountain portfolio (collectively, the 'Battle Mountain Portfolio') (the 'Asset Acquisition' and together with the Goldco Acquisition, the 'Transactions'). The Maverick Springs Project and the Battle Mountain Portfolio are located in the gold mining regions of northeastern Nevada, home to some of the world's largest gold mines.
METAL MINING
Petroteq Announces New Licensee

SHERMAN OAKS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2021 / Petroteq Energy Inc. ('Petroteq' or the 'Company') ‎‎(TSXV:PQE)(‎OTC PINK:PQEFF)(FSE:PQCF), an oil ‎company focused on the development and implementation of its proprietary oil-‎extraction and remediation technologies, is pleased to announce the signing of a technology license agreement for the use ‎of its proprietary oil sands extraction ‎technology.‎
INDUSTRY
MLFB Announces Closing of New Financing

LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2021 / Frank Murtha, President and CEO of Major League Football, Inc. (OTC PINK:MLFB) announced today that it had sold a Convertible Senior Note coupled with Warrants for 15,000,000 shares at .03 cents and 10,000,000 shares at .035 cents per share to an institutional investor. The transaction supports the plan to conduct a 2022 playing season beginning with training camp in Lakewood Ranch, FL in April 2022. The transaction closed on November 29th, 2021. Murtha also announced that the search for new and expanded corporate offices in Lakewood Ranch, FL is underway. This facility will house League executives and key staff. MLFB is simultaneously evaluating office space and facilities in its franchise cities.
MARKETS

