Thanksgiving Travel Rush Returns: Airport Screenings Reach Pandemic High

By NBC10 Boston
nbcboston.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAirports are busy again, and air travel is inching closer to pre-pandemic levels. Driven by pre-Thanksgiving travel, 2.3 million people passed through airport screenings Wednesday in what the Transportation Security Administration said was its busiest...

www.nbcboston.com

nbcboston.com

Holiday Travel Rush in Full Swing at Boston's Logan Airport

Security lines and bag checks at Boston's Logan Airport continued to grow Monday morning -- one of the worst travel days anticipated ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Holiday travel this year is expected to rebound to almost pre-pandemic levels. According to AAA, 6.4 million more people are traveling this year for Thanksgiving -- a 13% increase from 2020. Air travel is expected to increase by 80%.
BOSTON, MA
WUSA9

Travel rush begins at Reagan National Airport

ARLINGTON, Va. — The Thanksgiving travel rush is well underway – especially at Reagan National Airport, which has new security checkpoints. If you're flying out of Reagan National, it's laid out differently this holiday season. The Upper Level is now closed off from the airport's Great Hall (where Ben's Chili Bowl and Legal Seafood are located) and you'll go down new escalators to the new security checkpoints.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Journal Gazette and Times Courier

Watch now: Holiday travel sends TSA screens to pandemic high

The U.S. Transportation Security Administration screened 2.24 million airline passengers on Friday, the highest number of passengers since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, it announced on Saturday, as more Americans travel for Thanksgiving than last year. Conway G. Gittens reports.
CNN

CDC expanding surveillance at 4 major US airports to look for Omicron

(CNN) — The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expanding surveillance at four major international airports to keep an eye out for the Omicron variant of coronavirus in travelers, the agency's director said Tuesday. Dr. Rochelle Walensky told a White House Covid-19 briefing that the CDC is expanding...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wogx.com

Orlando International Airport could reach pre-pandemic holiday travel numbers

ORLANDO, Fla. - Have patience and arrive early -- that’s the holiday travel advice from Orlando International Airport’s Director Phil Brown. Early Wednesday morning travelers saw long lines at Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints. Brown says 40% of the airport’s outgoing passengers go through TSA before 9 a.m. Bernadette Franck...
ORLANDO, FL
tpr.org

San Antonio International Airport braces for rush of holiday travelers

Thanksgiving is not until Thursday, but San Antonio International Airport reports the peak travel period begins on Tuesday. Airport spokeswoman Tonya Hope said the airport expects around 16,000 passengers to pass through Terminals A and B each day from Tuesday through Sunday. She urged travelers to check on the status...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
ClickOnDetroit.com

Return of the holiday travel rush: What to expect at Detroit Metro Airport

DETROIT – Many Michigan residents are looking to travel and spend time with family this Thanksgiving. Advanced preparations are underway at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport. Planes are flying full of travelers and the practice of quickly and efficiently moving lots of masked passengers has been tweaked during the pandemic.
DETROIT, MI
Bay News 9

Holiday travel rush is on as airports deal with lower staffing levels

ORLANDO, Fla. — This weekend marked the start of what experts say will be a much busier Thanksgiving travel week than last year. Travel and booking numbers in the Orlando area, one of nation’s top holiday travel destinations, are nearing levels not seen since before the COVID-19 pandemic. What You...
ORLANDO, FL
News4Jax.com

Holiday travel rush begins to fill highways, airports

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Travelers are hitting the roads and taking to the skies for the Thanksgiving holiday, in numbers not seen since before the COVID-19 pandemic. “Obviously, much higher this year versus last year,” Michael Stewart, a spokesperson for the Jacksonville Aviation Authority, said. “This is very, very close to 2019. So, we’re just below the highest peak that we’ve had on a Thanksgiving week.”
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Best Life

Delta Air Lines Just Made This Major Update for All December Travelers

Air travel has had an unprecedented two years. For much of the pandemic, people weren't flying the way that they had been, but those numbers have picked back up dramatically. Delta's CEO recently warned passengers that they should start expecting longer lines at airports, especially now that the U.S. has reopened its borders to millions of international visitors. Other travel experts have warned about higher flight prices to meet holiday demand. And now, Delta has announced that it's making new changes for December travelers. Read on to find out the latest from the airline.
Best Life

Never Ask for This One Favor on a Plane, Flight Attendants Warn

Over the last year and a half, it's safe to say that air travel has hit some serious turbulence. But throughout the ups and downs of the pandemic, flight attendants have kept their heads high. Whether they're bringing a cart full of snacks to each row or explaining the mask policy, flight attendants work hard to ease their passengers' stress, no matter what challenges arise along the way. But regardless of how much you rely on flight attendants when traveling, they can't say yes to every question you ask. In fact, there's one particular task that flight attendants can't help you with, even though you probably expect them to. Read on to find out the one favor you should never ask a flight attendant.
FodorsTravel

This Is What You Need to Do if There’s an Unruly Passenger on Your Flight

It’s getting ugly up there. In May, a flight attendant was punched by a passenger and she wound up with a bruise, chipped teeth, and a cut under her eye. In August, a man groped two flight attendants and he was duct-taped to his seat. In October, a flight was diverted because a man walked to the galley and punched a flight attendant twice in the face. Google “unruly passengers” and you’ll see case after case of passengers being rude, abusive, and violent on flights. Air rage is becoming increasingly common on flights and it’s worrisome as holiday travel approaches.
